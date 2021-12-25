Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Donnette Beckett
Title: reporter
Contact: (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Donnette Beckett
Title: reporter
Contact: (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Businesses are beginning to bring some life into Forsyth
Represented by Ben Crump, Carla Campbell-Jackson is suing the Bloomington-based insurance company, accusing it of racism, discrimination and retaliation.
"You can provide a dignified service at an affordable cost," said Jason Murphy, co-owner of Central Cremation Center.
Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.