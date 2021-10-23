Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Clay Jackson
Title: Photographer
Contact: (217) 421-6962 or cjackson@herald-review.com
The deal is expected to close "in the coming weeks," ADM said in a statement. Terms were not disclosed.
A national shortage of truck drivers means those skills are in high demand.
After opening in July 2019 and experiencing some difficulties this past year, the Crafting Experience Creative Gym will be closing its doors at the end of October.
DECATUR — The Habitat for Humanity will be opening its Christmas store on Oct. 23.
A $60 million sports and events development unveiled Thursday afternoon is expected to be a major economic generator for the region, officials said.
Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors.
