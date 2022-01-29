Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Tabitha Austin
Title: District manager
Contact: (217) 421-7995 or taustin@herald-review.com
The Herald & Review is moving to a new office at 225 S. Main St.
Alyssa Blessent has been promoted to advertising sales manager for the Herald & Review and Journal Gazette & Times-Courier.
As the pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, businesses that have grown used to having employees work from home are often deciding to leave things as they are, or go to a hybrid model, to provide flexibility to their workers.
CBRE Inc., a commercial real estate services company, is handling the development of Decatur Marketplace.
