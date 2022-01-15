Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Lynda Margerum
Title: Newsroom assistant
Contact: (217) 421-7969 or lmargerum@herald-review.com
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Lynda Margerum
Title: Newsroom assistant
Contact: (217) 421-7969 or lmargerum@herald-review.com
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
CBRE Inc., a commercial real estate services company, is handling the development of Decatur Marketplace.
Officials said the 350-mile steel pipeline will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of carbon dioxide and offer dedicated capacity to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa to a sequestration site in Decatur.
Despite not having secured an investor during their appearance on ABC’s TV show, “Shark Tank", husband-and-wife duo Keithan and Quiante Hedrick came away from the experience with a positive outlook.
Businesses are beginning to bring some life into Forsyth
First National Bank celebrated the opening of its downtown Decatur location with a ribbon-cutting on Dec. 7.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.