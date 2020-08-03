You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mega Replay in Decatur closing
0 comments
editor's pick

Mega Replay in Decatur closing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mega Replay, which sells pre-owned video games, DVDs and electronics, is closing its Decatur location.

The store is at 4210 Prospect Drive. Its last day will be Aug. 16, the store posted on Facebook.

"We appreciate all of your support over the last 12 years and hope to continue serving you at our Bloomington location," the Facebook post said.

From the archives: Historical photos of Central Park, Decatur's front yard

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: The 2020 Decatur-area food draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News