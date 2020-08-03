Mega Replay in Decatur closing

×
DECATUR — Mega Replay, which sells pre-owned video games, DVDs and electronics, is closing its Decatur location.
The store is at 4210 Prospect Drive. Its last day will be Aug. 16, the store posted on Facebook.
"We appreciate all of your support over the last 12 years and hope to continue serving you at our Bloomington location," the Facebook post said.
From the archives: Historical photos of Central Park, Decatur's front yard
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1936: Shown is part of the crowd of WPA employees who gathered around a radio in Central Park on a Saturday afternoon to hear a broadcast by Harry L. Hopkins, national administrator.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1984: This aerial view of downtown Decatur shows Central Park in the foreground and Sears to the left.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1931: This aerial view of downtown Decatur shows the Citizen's Building and Central Park.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1989: Cameron Barnett, 3 1/2, perched on the shoulders of his dad, Dave, studies an exhibit Saturday at the Downtown Decatur Art Fair in Central Park. The fair, featuring everything from oil paintings to pottery to jewelry, continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1968: Participants in unemployment parade posed in Central Park in 1932.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1958: Decatur City buses used Central Park as a transfer point. The change from the Transfer House to Central Park accompanied the new one-way street plan. The buses recently returned to the Transfer House.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1942: Sgt. D. Bonomo (left), who hails from Brooklyn, gave a snappy demonstration of arms inspection as guard mount ceremonies were presented in a public demonstration at Central Park.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1943: Left to right, Paul Zeidler, Carl Norman, Larry Ernst, Bill O'Dell and James Amon were giving an anti-aircraft gun a "going over" in Central Park.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1943: Soldiers and civilians will be brought face to face in Decatur where they will have an opportunity to discuss the manufacture and use of war materials. Displays of Decatur-made war equipment, some of which is used in tanks like the this one was on display in Central Park.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1987: The patriotic make the pledge of allegiance in Central Park during a celebration of the U.S. Constitution.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1936: The first heavy snowfall of the season on Dec. 19 delighted children as they visited the Christmas village in Central Park.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1968: Children in downtown visited this giant plastic Easter egg in Central Park. The human sized rabbit show was sponsored by the Downtown Decatur Council.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1988: Dee Musgrave waves from sleigh during a trip around Decatur's Central Park.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1950: Central Park fountain.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1941: Santa Claus made his headquarters in the Central Park Christmas village.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1961: The Civil War monument in Decatur's Central Park is shown.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1985: Plenty of veterans turned out in uniform for the Veterans Day ceremony in Central Park.
H&R file photo
History corner: A Look Back
1948: Mildred and Phyllis Hines of Eldorado Street and Irene Cook of North Merchant Street, left to right, beat the heat by swimming in the pool of Central Park's fountain.
H&R file photo
