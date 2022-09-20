 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast tickets available

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Village Parkway.

Amber Oberheim, widow of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, will be the featured speaker. She is also the president and founder of Peacemaker Project 703 advocating for law enforcement officers.

Tickets are $12 each or $60 for a table of 6, with an Oct. 11 deadline.

Tickets are available at Del's Popcorn in Mount Zion, Prairie State Bank, Scott State Bank, village of Mount Zion or online at www.mtzionchamber.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

