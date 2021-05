MOUNT ZION — The Solsa American Burrito Co. location in Mount Zion is closing Monday, the owners posted on Facebook.

"The lack of staff has made it impossible to continue service out of our Mt. Zion location. The Decatur location will still be open and operating," the post said.

Paco and Ryan Greenwell opened the Solsa at 2805 N. Main St. in Decatur in 2016. It had been a Mancino's Pizza and a Pizza Hut before that.

