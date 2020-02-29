New business jumping into Hickory Point Mall

FORSYTH — A new business is springing up in Macon County.
The trampoline park, Jumpin’ Addiction, will be opening some time in March at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. The park will be located in the former MC Sports site at the south end of the mall.
To follow Jumpin’ Addiction’s opening and other information, visit the its Facebook page.
According to the business owner Jeff Brown, the opening of the recreational park will be determined by the progress of individual areas.
“It depends on if we can get everything set up, like the decking and padding,” he said.
The areas consist of a slam dunk section, dodge-ball area, a foam pit, an open jumping area, and tumble tracks with a long, narrow trampoline for doing flips.
According to Brown, the trampoline park is designed for children and their families to have fun.
“So they can get some jumping in and burn off some energy,” he said.
Future plans for Jumpin’ Addiction will include party areas. “We will only have snacks at first until the kitchen and party room are built,” Brown said.
Supervision will be provided by court monitors. Managers will also be on site.
From ages 5 to 80, all are invited to take part in the activities. “You can be any age to jump,” Brown said.
The staff will have a special section roped off for toddlers to have fun as well.
Brown chose to build the trampoline park in the mall to assist other members of the family, as well as creating fun for the children.
“Parents can walk in the mall or go do some shopping,” Brown said.
