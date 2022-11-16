New developments brewing at two Decatur sites

DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road.

But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye.

Instead, they are clearing the way for one of two oil change service centers in Decatur and a coffee shop.

According to city of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records, Take 5 Oil Change plans a three-bay location at 2004 S. Mount Zion Road in the shopping center anchored by Rural King, as well as a two-bay location at 3023 N. Water St. north of McDonald’s.

The costs for the buildings are $1.2 million and $875,000 respectively.

Kevin Myers, senior development manager for Texas-based Net Lease Properties, said the Mount Zion Road site also will include a free-standing 7 Brew Coffee shop.

There will only be a Take 5 Oil Change on the Water Street lot.

“However, there is (a location) down the street that we’re working on that will be a 7 Brew Coffee only,” Myers said. “We’re not through that part of the development.”

Preston Johannes, owner of Johannes Construction Inc., said his company has teamed up with Net Lease to do the same projects elsewhere.

“(Net Lease) tries to do a bunch of 7 Brews with the Take 5 projects,” he said.

Weather permitting, his crews will be done with their work by the end of February. That includes constructing the oil change buildings and laying the foundation for the coffee shop.

The coffee shops are pre-manufactured buildings, according to Johannes. “We just do the foundation,” he said. “Then they have a company to set up the building.”

The companies hope to provide updates on the opening dates after the beginning of the year.