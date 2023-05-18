DECATUR — When the Tillamook County Creamery Association announced plans in March to locate an ice cream factory in Decatur, company officials proclaimed there was “no end to the opportunity.”

One of those opportunities has grown to include a new ice cream shop that will open Saturday, May 27, in the Overlook Adventure Park complex.

Over the Top Ice Cream Shop is a partnership between the Decatur Park District and Tillamook. It will feature 16 flavors of Tillamook Ice Cream will be available with countless topping options that will be available in cones, cups, sundaes, milk shakes, floats, splits, tasting flights, along with fun monthly specials.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU?

“We like to elevate the experience of every guest visiting the Decatur Park District and want to ensure every visit feels complete” said Clay Gerhard, the park district’s executive director. “We are excited to provide this new ice cream adventure at Nelson Park that will allow our guests to enjoy a sweet treat to make each park district visit a little more over the top.”

Over The Top will be open daily from noon to 9 p.m.

The shop will replace the Mister Softee ice cream shop that had served the complex since 2017.

Renovations continue on the former Prairie Farms Dairy ice cream plant along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The company plans to have the plant, which will employ 45 workers, operational in late 2024.

The Decatur location will be Tillamook's first owned-and-operated manufacturing facility outside of Oregon and the first solely dedicated to producing ice cream. It will be the nexus for the West Coast company's continued expansion into the East Coast and Midwest markets.

PHOTOS: Ice Cream Safari at Scovill Zoo Ice Cream Safari 1 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 2 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 3 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 4 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 5 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 6 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 7 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 8 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 9 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 10 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 11 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 12 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 13 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 14 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 15 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 16 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 17 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 18 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 19 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 20 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 21 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 22 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 23 07.19.20.JPG Ice Cream Safari 24 07.19.20.JPG