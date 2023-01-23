New Mount Zion Dollar General opens

MOUNT ZION — The newest Dollar General store, located at 830 Baltimore Ave. in Mount Zion, is now open.

The national store is known for selling household essentials such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more, "through its mission of serving others," the company stated in a press release announcing the store's opening.

"The new Mount Zion location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection."

The store's hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve," said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. "And the addition of our new Mount Zion store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

The Dollar General management plans to hire approximately six to 10 people. Applications and further information on positions are available on the company website careers.dollargeneral.com.

