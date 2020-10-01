 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New president elected to Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly
0 comments

New president elected to Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A new president has been elected to lead the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly.

Lamarcus Williams, an active union member and previous delegate and member of the executive board, will begin serving his term on Oct. 22. He's  replacing Bill Francisco following four two-year terms presiding over the organization that represents over 13,000 union members and retirees in Macon County, officials said in a Thursday statement.

“I have full confidence in Lamarcus Williams as our president and wish him continued success with the organization," Francisco said in the statement.  “Macon County has great union density and we need active, engaged leadership to strengthen the labor movement.  Lamarcus is the man for the job.”

Leadership for the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly is elected by delegates of 33 local unions with the Central Labor Council.  

PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Business incubator for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois finds new location

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News