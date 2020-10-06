New York firm buys Hickory Point Mall

The Tennessee-based shopping center owner said it suffered the financial effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The company reached an agreement with some lenders to reorganize its finances, which were hit by lockdowns, store failures and more online shopping over the past six months.
CBL bought Hickory Point in October 2005 for $516.9 million, along with Eastland Mall in Bloomington and a mall in the Kansas City area.
Terms of the Namdar transaction were not disclosed.
Forsyth's Community and Economic Development Coordinator Jake Smith said he is looking forward to working with the realty company. "It's like when a new person joins your workplace," he said. "It's an excited chance for something new to come to the community."
Smith said Namdar's representatives have yet to coordinate any plans with the Forsyth administration. However, he anticipates a positive partnership. "We're looking to see what's next," he said.
The mall's future will hopefully have a connection with other Forsyth businesses and community. "I want to make sure whatever comes into the village will compliment what we already have, but also bring things that the community is looking for." Smith said. "This can be a win for everyone."
