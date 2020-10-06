 Skip to main content
New York firm buys Hickory Point Mall
FORSYTH — Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth has a new owner.

Namdar Realty Group said the transaction closed in late August. The Long Island, New York-based real estate investment firm has about 54 million square feet across the country.

Illinois properties are in Fairview Heights, Mount Vernon, Marion, Carbondale and Springfield. The company also owns the Outlets at Tuscola. 

The previous owner of the Hickory PointCBL & Associates Properties, announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this summer. 

The Tennessee-based shopping center owner said it suffered the financial effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The company reached an agreement with some lenders to reorganize its finances, which were hit by lockdowns, store failures and more online shopping over the past six months.

CBL bought Hickory Point in October 2005 for $516.9 million, along with Eastland Mall in Bloomington and a mall in the Kansas City area.

Terms of the Namdar transaction were not disclosed. 

Forsyth's Community and Economic Development Coordinator Jake Smith said he is looking forward to working with the realty company. "It's like when a new person joins your workplace," he said. "It's an excited chance for something new to come to the community."

Smith said Namdar's representatives have yet to coordinate any plans with the Forsyth administration. However, he anticipates a positive partnership. "We're looking to see what's next," he said.

The mall's future will hopefully have a connection with other Forsyth businesses and community. "I want to make sure whatever comes into the village will compliment what we already have, but also bring things that the community is looking for." Smith said. "This can be a win for everyone."

28 photos of Hickory Point Mall from our archives

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

