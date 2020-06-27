Next boost in Illinois minimum wage arrives Wednesday

The approval by lawmakers was seen as an early victory for Pritzker, a Democrat, who had made the issue a central campaign message. Pritzker defeated one-term GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, who previously vetoed a plan to raise the rate to $15 by 2022.

The minimum wage at the time was $8.25, set in 2010, and Illinois became one of the first states to target $15 an hour.

The labor-backed Fight for $15 movement led efforts to change the amount. California, Massachusetts and New Jersey also are on track to have a $15 rate in coming years. Several states — including neighboring Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana and Kentucky — don’t have minimum wage and default to $7.25 an hour, the amount set by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Republicans and business groups have raised concerns that the jump will cause employers to reduce hours or positions and that businesses would flee across state lines.

"People vote with their dollars, and they vote with their feet," Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, said during the debate last year. "Our region may see economic growth, but the growth will be on the other side of the border, which doesn't benefit Illinois."

The legislation also includes a tax credit for businesses with fewer than 50 employees to offset the additional cost.