Nicole Bateman: Programs in place to help workers transfer skills to new jobs in wake of pandemic

The thought of changing career paths is daunting. Unfortunately for many, the pandemic has caused an upheaval in some industries that will take years to recover.
With labor shortages across the country, even pre-pandemic, we find ourselves in an interesting predicament where we now have a crop of people who know how to work and have key transferable skills but feel lost in their new job search. And the jobs are there. Over 1,000 of them in Macon County alone, posted in the past 30 days.
Fortunately, we have outstanding, collaborative resources in place to bridge the gap for community members seeking to get back to work and acquire a new skill set. With the partnership of Workforce Investment Solutions (WIS) and Richland Community College, job seekers are given the necessary tools to make the change whether it's from wait staff to welder or from the retail field to the medical field.
WIS provides services like job search assistance, job training, business incentives and more. WIS services are provided at no charge and funding may also be available for training and tuition, books and fees. RCC programs like EnRich builds bridges from the employer to the unemployed through technical and essential skills training in manufacturing, building trades, trucking and logistics, and paraprofessional education.
With the help of career coaches at WIS and RCC, job seekers will be on the right path to finding that new career and we’re making it easy to connect. Simply complete the form at CareersDecatur.com and someone from WIS and RCC will be in contact with further direction.
There are many success stories of these resources at play. I encourage you to watch the uplifting stories at CareersDecatur.com about community members who have already taken the leap into new careers. Never underestimate the power of transferable skills, and the importance your encouragement will play in getting someone back on their feet. May those of us who have been fortunate through this pandemic reach out to help those that need support now more than ever.
Nicole Bateman is president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County.