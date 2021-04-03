Nicole Bateman: Programs in place to help workers transfer skills to new jobs in wake of pandemic

The thought of changing career paths is daunting. Unfortunately for many, the pandemic has caused an upheaval in some industries that will take years to recover.

With labor shortages across the country, even pre-pandemic, we find ourselves in an interesting predicament where we now have a crop of people who know how to work and have key transferable skills but feel lost in their new job search. And the jobs are there. Over 1,000 of them in Macon County alone, posted in the past 30 days.

Fortunately, we have outstanding, collaborative resources in place to bridge the gap for community members seeking to get back to work and acquire a new skill set. With the partnership of Workforce Investment Solutions (WIS) and Richland Community College, job seekers are given the necessary tools to make the change whether it's from wait staff to welder or from the retail field to the medical field.