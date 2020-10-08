No more midday Egg McMuffins? McDonald’s weighs the return of all-day breakfast

Drive-thru, which before the pandemic comprised about two-thirds of sales, now is responsible for 90%. The company has focused on shortening wait times, long an Achilles' heel, and in June the wait was 20 seconds shorter than the year before. It credits the use of artificial intelligence in its digital menu boards to suggest items to consumers in the form of a picture, so employees don’t have to spend time doing it, as well as the removal of menu items that took long to prepare.

The company, which stopped offering items like salads and grilled chicken sandwiches, will be “very thoughtful and judicious” in deciding what is worth reintroducing to the menu, Joe Ehrlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said. That also goes for all-day breakfast, a popular offering introduced in 2015 that was halted in March to help streamline operations.

If all-day breakfast does come back -- and that’s an if -- it may not offer as many items or be served at all times like before.

“Compelling facts indicate it doesn’t actually need to be 24 hours and it can cut off at some point in the afternoon,” Ehrlinger said. “And that would make more sense from a consumer and franchisee perspective.”