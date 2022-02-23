Old Fire Station 3 in Decatur could become cornhole business

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve the parameters for the sale of old Fire Station 3.

The favored proposal comes from Decatur resident Troy Dennis, who hopes to convert the old firehouse into a business that produces and sells cornhole sets.

Cornhole is a lawn game that involves contestants tossing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole at the end.

Dennis proposes to purchase the property for $100,100 from the city through a contract for deed, which would require a $10,100 down payment and monthly payments for up to four years following.

The city would have the right of first refusal on the property for 35 years.

The proposal would need zoning relief. City staff estimated it would take at least one month or two before the new zoning designation and sale would be approved.

The city received seven other offers/proposals:

$100,000 for a coffee shop with local artist sales

$150,000 for a counseling center

$65,000 for a restaurant and bakery with a residential unit upstairs

$100,000 for business offices and showroom for an existing Decatur contractor

$105,000 for student housing for five people

$75,000 for personal use with two apartments upstairs

An out of town plumbing contractor who did not make an offer

