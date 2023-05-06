Castro’s Tex-Mex reopens

Castro’s Tex-Mex restaurant owner Jackson Castro is once again serving customers in his westside eatery, located at 130 S. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

“During the down time since COVID that our restaurant hasn’t been opened, I really had to take a look at things and say to myself and to the staff, ‘what it is that we want our restaurant to identify as’,” Castro said. “We restructured to make it a family-friendly environment at all times, and also somewhere where the Millikin students can have a place to get Mexican and late night food right here on campus.”

Castro was 21-years-old when he first attempted to open the restaurant. His father Abram passed away shortly before then. Now at 26, he admits the emotional time, as well as the mistakes he made, have given him a different perspective.

“I feel like with time comes a better sense of reason and understanding,” he said. “I’ve had some time to reflect. I realized there are things that I might have done or comments that I might have made that either offended people or rubbed people the wrong way. That’s not who I am as a person.”

The restaurant was a venture Castro and his father began more than five years ago. “I’m going to make sure that moving forward everyone can see what the values of myself, the restaurant and the legacy that I’m trying to carry for my dad are really about,” he said.

Since the restaurant opened a week ago, Castro is working to create a new reputation.

“We want to be a place, whether it’s for lunch, dinner or late night, you can always come in and get the most authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food,” Castro said. “We want to be a place that the community is proud to have here.”

The current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. After the grand opening, which will be announced later this month, the menu and hours will be extended. “We’ll have a really good American side of the menu as well with great wings and great burgers,” Castro said.

7 Brew picks site for second Decatur shop

Even before the first 7 Brew Coffee building has been erected on Mount Zion Road, the company has begun plans for a second location on Pershing Road.

It will be located at 550 E. Pershing Road, near the road that carries traffic to the back of the nearby Aldi.

“The Pershing Road location will offer a convenient drive-thru experience with easy access for customers while complementing the service provided at our Mount Zion Road location,” said Kody Smith, operations team for 7 Brew Coffee.

The first Decatur 7 Brew location on Mount Zion Road, in the strip mall anchored by Rural King, is expected to open the summer. The Pershing Road location is still in the early stages of development, Smith said. “But we are targeting a late fall opening,” he said.

7 Brew Coffee executives said they were anxious to become involved in Decatur and the surrounding communities; therefore, they wanted to quickly open two of the drive-thru coffee houses.

“We feel that by opening two locations, we will be able to better serve the community and offer a daily dose of the 7 Brew experience to more people,” Smith said.

The company continues to expand into the Midwest with another 7 Brew Coffee to open soon in Jacksonville.

“We are looking to open stands nearby in Champaign, Urbana and Danville,” Smith said.

Starbuck’s coming to Forsyth

The former Hometown Buffet property is expected to get new life by the end of the year.

According to Jill Applebee, village administrator, the first business set to open in the Route 51 location is Starbucks.

“This has been in the works since as long as I’ve been here, almost two years now,” she said.

The permits have been filed and approved, Applebee said. A new building set for the coffee franchise will be constructed on the north end of the parking lot. “They are going to be the first of three buildings in that lot,” she said.

The buildings will house four businesses, including a restaurant and a nail salon.

“Then they are going to redo the Hometown Buffet into a retail store,” Applebee said. “But we’re still not sure what that is going to look like. It’s still up-in-the-air.”

The goal is to open the Starbucks by fall. The coffee chain will include a drive-thru as well as a walk-in option.