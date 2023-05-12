Envision Insurance Group makes a move

Envision Insurance Group has moved its office to 1150 E. Pershing Road, Decatur, across the street from the U-Haul Moving and Storage Center.

Signage for the new office is expected to arrive in approximately three weeks.

Casey Larrick, account executive, opened the downtown office three years ago.

“We grew out of our small space,” he said. “Now we’re hoping to add a personal line (accounts manager) shortly.”

The local office currently has five employees.

“We do all lines of insurance,” Larrick said.

Envision Insurance also has offices in Morton, Galesburg and Peoria.

“We’re just growing and trying to better our outreach of all Central Illinois,” Larrick said.

Although the location has changed, customers can still contact agents at 217-422-5000.

Rasoi Indian Restaurant opens on MLK Drive

It seems a building in the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive strip mall is destined to be an Indian food restaurant.

Ranjeek Singh, owner of the newest restaurant, Rasoi Indian Restaurant, opened the business a week ago at 2912 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“This is a new location for us,” he said.

The previous Decatur restaurant at the same location was India’s Kitchen; however, for nearly 20 years the Mexican restaurant El Matador took up residency there.

Some of the menu specialties at Rasoi Indian include Chicken Cholay, butter chicken, Saag Paneer, Dal Makhani, goat curry and chicken biryani.

The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:45 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays.

To order from the menu or learn more about the restaurant, visit www.rasoiindiandecatur.com or call 217-542-7979.

