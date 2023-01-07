 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

On Biz: Hot Shots to Decatur location, Las Margritas expands, American Eagle close, Heckman Healthcare

  • 0

Hot Shots takes over former downtown Decatur restaurant

The Missouri franchise, Hot Shots Bar and Grill, will be moving into the former Sol Bistro in Downtown Decatur.

The sports bar will offer the typical restaurant menu with pizza, wings, burgers and other items.

According to the owner Kay Kang, the business will all have pool tables, dart boards and ax throwing. “All that fun stuff,” he said.

The owners officially took ownership of the building in December. Their hopes are to open within a few months. The renovations will begin soon.

Las Margritas expands to westside of Decatur

Another former Decatur restaurant is getting new life. The owner of Las Margaritas in Mount Zion is expanding his restaurant. The new location will be at 1603 W. King St. in the Fairview Plaza. “Right where Mi Pueblito was at,” said owner Arturo Reyes.

People are also reading…

The menu will list a variety of options including street tacos, Molcajete Mexicano dishes, and vegetarian. “Also the basic dishes like chimichangas, burritos and quesadillas,” Reyes said.

With permits pending, the owners hope to open the new restaurant by the middle of the month.

As for the restaurant in Mount Zion, Reyes said he doesn’t believe the two will compete over customers. “Since we are in the west side of town,” he said about the new restaurant. “I’m sure the people around that side haven’t tried our food nor even heard of us.”

Name change for Heckman Healthcare

Those traveling along Main Street in Decatur will notice a new sign outside the business at 1969 N. Main St.

Instead of Heckman Healthcare, the sign now reads Quipt Home Medical.

The sign is reflective of a change in ownership that took place more than a year ago between the local family that owned it to the Kentucky-based company.

According to Quipt Regional Manager Kristine Parisi, customers will notice few differences since they have begun serving customers. “Nothing is changing,” she said. “The only thing really changing is we have more resources now.”

Resources are available through partnerships with physicians and other programs. “That should help with the flow of all the orders,” Parisi said.

Quipt will continue to offer the same services and products that were available through Heckman Healthcare. “But we solicit on a bigger scale that a small, family company was not able to provide,” Parisi said.

Heckman Healthcare had been in the Decatur business community for more than 40 years.

American Eagle in Hickory Point Mall set to close

American Eagle Outfitters is preparing to close its store in the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.

American Eagle Outfitters recently posted a simple sign stating, “This AE store is closing soon.”

According to the acting store leader Michah Conaway, the last day the store will be open to the public is Jan. 15.

“We’ve just been told we are closing,” he said.

Bill Faber resigns from Decatur City Council

The staff is unaware of what will happen to the products. No sale is planned at this time.

The national clothing chain opened at the local mall nearly two decades ago.

The action is in line with media reports of plans announced by Chief Financial Officer Mike Mathias at a virtual meeting with investors in January 2021 to close between 200 and 250 mostly mall-based locations in the next two to three years.

Other Central Illinois American Eagle stores, including Bloomington, Tuscola, Springfield and Champaign, plan to remain open.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News