LLCU to acquire Nokomis Savings Bank

“The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions,” LLCU announced in a press release.

After the acquisition, Land of Lincoln will have approximately $482 million in assets and will grow to include Montgomery County and the surrounding areas with a total of 15 branches.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Nokomis Savings Bank and expand access to our service in Montgomery County and other contiguous market areas,” said Robert Ares, president and CEO of Land of Lincoln. “This acquisition is part of Land of Lincoln’s strategic growth plan, which includes adding branches and markets to better assist our members throughout Illinois.”

Donnie’s downtown restaurant now open

The pizza oven is hot and ready to serve hungry diners at Donnie’s Homespun Pizza's new location in downtown Decatur.

Located at 190 N. Merchant St., the newly refurbished restaurant once housed Sloan’s Calzones.

“We’ve been open for a week,” said owner Neill Dressen.

Donnie’s had been located on Oakland Avenue. Adding their signature artistic touches the local restaurant is known for took nearly three months.

Dressen said there have been some menu changes.

The restaurant has separate lunch and dinner hours and menus. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday, except Sundays and Mondays. It is open for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Lunch consists of pizza by the slice, sandwiches, salads and other changing items. “For the dinner menu, we do pizza and certain specials,” Dressen said.