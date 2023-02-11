48 Inn Bar and Grill has new ownership

The 48 Inn Bar and Grill, located at 2236 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, has reopened after a week of renovations. But that’s not the only change.

Jeff Ludwick and three other businessmen have taken over ownership of the business known for its hamburgers and other bar fare.

“We’re going to keep the same food, but expand on it a little bit,” Ludwick said.

The popular menu items that will remain include fish on Fridays and Wing Night on Wednesdays.

The restaurant was difficult to find in the past. However, the new owners have added a sign with a recognizable bear.

“Buddy at the Little 48 Inn,” Ludwick said reading the sign. “Buddy the Bear, he’s our new mascot.”

Ludwick admits he enjoys a good sports bar, encouraging him to invest in the 48 Inn. “This is going to be a smaller sports bar, but we have big screen TVs everywhere,” he said. “It’ll be a good place to hang out and watch a game.”

The owners have also added more hours, opening at 10 a.m., and serve lunch and dinner every day of the week. “That kind of sets us apart,” Ludwick said.

Rotalbly's Nursing School offers CNA classes

Rotalbly's Nursing School, located at 2560 E. Federal Drive, Ste. 703, Decatur, is a certified nursing school.

The school is certified through the state of Illinois.

The public will be allowed to meet the owner and instructor, Andrea Taylor, during an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Feb 18, at the school.

Each course will take eight weeks to complete. Registration for the first course, scheduled for March 14, will begin the day of the open house. Estimated cost for each course is $1,800. Financial assistance is not offered through the school

Taylor began her career in health care nearly 20 years ago in Decatur. She is now a registered nurse.

“This is special because she is one of the first African-American women to open a certified nursing assistant school in the area,” said Juanita Morris, from Thee Morris Code, promoter of the school.

RNR Tire Express opens in Decatur

RNR Tire Express has opened at 1207 E. Pershing Road, adjacent to the new Rent One.

According to auto technician Dylan Collins, customers can expect to wait approximately 40 minutes per visit. “That’s wheels off and back on,” he said.

The business is open every day but Sunday. RNR services include mounting and balancing, flat repairs, front end alignment check, tire rotation, and nitrogen, for products purchased at the store.

Appointments are suggested. “But we do take walk-ins,” Collins said.

If special wheels are requested or needed, customers may have to wait a week. “But the tires come in, most of the time, the next day,” Collins said.

RNR and Rent One will have a grand opening on March 3 with the public invited to see the new stores.

“Everything seems to be going good,” said Rent One manager Misty Mochel.

The facilities were built from the ground up and given modern decor and amenities. “It’s like walking out of the 1980s and into today,” Mochel said about the comparison from the old store in Northgate Plaza. “It’s just so much more welcoming.”

Best Friends’ Vodka Distillery opens

Annie Kirby and her friend Jill Minassian opened up their Argenta-based distillery two weeks ago after years of planning.

The vodka is sold under the name Best Friends’ Distillery. The product, using a slow brewing process, is self-distributed. “It’s a really smooth vodka,” Kirby said.

They deliver to the Decatur and Mount Zion Famous Liquors, Friar Tuck in Decatur and Peoria, the Blarney Stone in Ivesdale, The Depot in Cerro Gordo and Hammond and El Coral in Decatur. “We’re a little bit all over the place right now,” Kirby said.

The idea to create their own vodka came from Minassian’s father, who was a moonshiner. After he passed away 12 years ago, the women decided to try their own recipe for vodka.

Future recipes include gin and rum. “Hopefully we’ll have seltzers out by the summer,” Kirby said.

Remembering Dante's Italian Village