ON BIZ: Sky City Grill, Back Institute

Forsyth chiropractors rebrand the business name

The Back Institute has rebranded the business and is now referred to as Aligned Family Wellness Chiropractic and Acupuncture.

The business, located at 1275 Clement Ave., Forsyth, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is open by appointment only.

Dr. Kimberly Sheppard and Dr. Chris Ntor-Ue provide chiropractic care for families, pediatrics and infertility. Although the services involve chiropractic care, including acupuncture and massage, a focus on children and infants have been added.

More information about the business is available at Aligned Family Wellness Facebook page or at 217-875-7151 .

According to Erin Schall, office manager, plans for the name change have been in the works for a while. “It was time for the name change,” she said. “They were looking to rebrand.”

Sheppard opened the Back Institute nearly 20 years ago with a co-owner who has since moved on. “They are no longer here, so she was looking to rebrand and make it more to what she is going towards now,” Schall said.

Sky City Grill serving up unique dishes

Rodney Walker resigned from his seat on the Decatur City Council nearly a year ago so he could contribute to his community in other ways.

His new restaurant, SkyCity Grill on the west side of Decatur, is one of those contributions.

SkyCity Grill is closed on Mondays. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week. Opening hours are noon on the weekends.

Some of the popular menu items include lamb chops, steak and eggs, and the Dubb Burger — a burger with bacon and a fried egg served on a glazed donut bun. “We’re being creative,” Walker said.

A gaming room recently opened.

The location, 1099 W. Main St., is near Millikin University. But the customers are not all students and their families, Walker said.

The customers have been a mix of community members and visitors to Decatur. “There’s different walks of life,” Walker said. “But if you come in here and don’t feel like family, we’re doing something wrong.”

