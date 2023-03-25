The Back Home Boutique opens storefront

Heather Elliott, owner of The Back Home Boutique, opened the clothing store, located at 124 N. Merchant St., Decatur, in the former One Twisted Sister building.

The products include women’s and children’s apparel. “I tried to keep everything affordable,” Elliott said. “That’s important to me. I know a lot of boutiques are in the higher price range.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Closed Sunday and Monday. The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the downtown store.

Elliott has been selling her products online for nearly five years. After the site became popular, she added a small booth to the retail shop, The Perfect Pair, in Warrensburg. “Then I just opened up my store,” she said. “I have a lot of people who want to try things on. This is just the next step.”

Sizes range from small to 4X, in select items. “I just feel like everyone should be able to buy things they feel pretty in,” Elliott said.

Antiques by the Rail celebrates opening

Antiques by the Rail owner Julie O’Laughlin purchased the antique store, located at 604 E. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur, in November. However, she celebrated with a grand opening a week ago.

“We wanted to wait until spring to hold our grand opening,“ O’Laughlin said. “So we could make a few updates. We’re making improvements everyday.”

Other antique stores are located on the same street. Antiques by the Rail offers selections of glassware, jewelry, primitives and other collectables. “We’re more of a vintage, antique store,” O’Laughlin said.

The owner said the goal is to have a shop that is well known in the community. “Make it more of a destination antique store,” O’Laughlin said. “People can plan their weekend, including shopping at our store.”

The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Booths are supplied by various vendors. “We are a one-stop-shop,” O’Laughlin said. “You can find a lot of things. We all have a different nature and a different antique that we bring to the table.”

O’Laughlin said she is a supporter of shopping local. “We want everyone to try us first before they go somewhere else,” she said. “Because we may have it.

Maverik Marketing makes a move, expands

During the past year, Maverik Marketing has moved and added to their list of services.

According to Maverik owner Kevin Hinton, the business began in 2001 selling promotional items and logoed apparel. Pens, shirts, hats, jackets, “all that fun stuff,” he said. “You’ve probably seen our stuff all over the place. You just don’t know where it comes from.”

The business is now located at 390 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, next to Mueller Company. “This is our fourth move,” Hinton said.

Maverik began in a business incubator, then to West Prairie Avenue, and West William Street, and finally to its current location. The larger showroom has been an advantage for the staff and customers. “It makes it a little easier to come in and see us, and know what we do,” Hinton said.

More than a year ago, Maverik purchased Embroidery Expressions and Custom Trophy and Silkscreen Company, adding new services.

Since the business began, the staff has placed more than 31,000 orders for approximately 600 customers, which includes Archer Daniels Midland Co., Tate & Lyle, hospitals and small companies. “All the way to customers who only order once a year,” Hinton said.

The new Decatur office, with a staff of 10 employees, has a showroom with trophies and awards as well as the other products.

20 popular international snacks you should try if you can find them 20 popular international snacks you should try if you can find them Dominican Republic: sweet sesame dessert Japan: Pocky Almond Crush Australia: Arnott's Tim Tams China: haw flakes Ireland: Tayto Cheese and Onion Flavored Chips El Salvador: Artesanal Yuquitas Japan: Want Want Seaweed Rice Crackers Netherlands: stroopwafels Mexico: Takis Japan: Kokutou Milk (Brown Sugar & Milk Rice Crackers) Guatemala: palitos Puerto Rico: Florecitas Switzerland: Appenzeller Biberli Cuba: Dante Crackers Africa: Ouma Condensed Milk Rusks Scotland: Mackie's Crisps Mexico: Marinela Gansito Strawberry Creme Filled Cakes Scotland: Walker's Shortbread Cookies Canada: Nestle Coffee Crisp India: Kurkure Masala Munch