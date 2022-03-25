 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Biz: The Cake Lady Supply Store; Play it Again Sports; The Party Shop

Cake Lady Supply Store

Cake Lady Supply Store, located at 160 W. Wood St. in Decatur.

The Cake Lady moves to downtown area

Randy Schultz and his wife Nancy purchased the former Cake Lady Supply Store on Eldorado in the summer of 2021. In September, they moved it to 160 W. Wood St. in Decatur.

They specialize in baking supplies, including chocolates, various decorative sprinkles, cake and candy molds, and pastry bag tips. “A little bit of everything when it comes to baking,” Randy Schultz said.

The products are used by professional and amateur bakers. “We like to cater to all of them,” Schultz said.

PERRY: Help us spread the word about local businesses

The couple bought the inventory last year after the death of the former owner, Sue Clark. Schultz admits they are not professional bakers. “We just wanted a different challenge,” he said.

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 217-330-9997.

Play It Again Sports

Play It Again Sports, located at 1360 Koester Drive, Forsyth

Play It Again Sports completes move

Play It Again Sports has completed the move into its new location, 

The new location at 1360 Koester Drive, Forsyth, in the former Good’s Furniture building, opened March 4. The store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; closed on Sunday.

Owner Randy Jefson said there has been a steady flow of customers following the move from its former location in the Brettwood Village Shopping Center.

“Can’t complain,” he said. “It’s been pretty awesome.”

The products include new and used sports equipment. Plans call for the new building to offer batting cages, artificial ice and a golf simulator.

The Party Shop

The Party Shop, located at 411 N. Main St., Decatur.

The Party Shop to celebrate grand opening

The Party Shop, located at 411 N. Main St., Decatur, will be celebrating its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1.

Door prizes will be part of the festivities as well as other activities.

The Party Shop’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The business will provide balloons, piñatas, party goods, and greeting cards and other items once sold at the Party Warehouse in the Brettwood Village Shopping Center. An addition to the business is a display case filled with baked goods made by Holly Mowry, former owner of Mowry Baking and Candy Company.

Cindy Deadrick owns the new store, located next to her clothing shop, Shop On Main, as well as an events business, Events Plus, which organizes weddings, corporate events and other parties.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

