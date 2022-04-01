On Biz: The Establishment Downtown; White's Auto Body, Vine + Grace Boutiques

The Establishment Downtown opens

The 1920’s theme restaurant, The Establishment Downtown, has opened its doors to customers.

Located at 259 N. Main St., Decatur, the restaurant is decorated in gold and black colors and subtle touches of feathers and sequins in the light fixtures and in the staffs’ hair. Jazz music also adds to the atmosphere.

“This is something that’s unique,” said co-owner Jamie Durbin. “We’re not trying to be just a restaurant in downtown Decatur, we’re trying to be a destination place.”

The menu features various sandwiches, drinks and dishes. However, the open hours will change the food options slightly. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the middle of the afternoon, from 2 to 4 p.m. the restaurant will offer an express menu with quick items often sold on Diggity Dogs menu, the owners' food truck business. The dinner menu is offered from 4 to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the express menu will be offered again from 9 p.m. through 2 a.m.

The restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Durbin and his wife Misti held their wedding in their new restaurant months before they opened the doors to customers. They commemorated the occasion by hanging pictures of the wedding throughout The Establishment. “We’re making it more personable,” Durbin said. “We’re just trying to create an atmosphere that we’re just a family, just like you.”

White’s Auto Body closes after 64 years

White’s Auto Body, located at 5115 S. U.S. Business 51, in Elwin, has closed after 64 years. Owner Dennis White cited his age and health as the deciding factor.

“I’m getting old and my health isn’t great,” he said. “We’re just going to have to move on.”

After more than six decades providing auto body collision repairs and painting, White admits it’s the customers he is going to miss the most. He hasn’t suggested any other business to take his place. “I’m leaving that up to them,” he said.

White made the decision to close the business nearly a month ago. “I guess I’m a little slow getting the notice out,” he said.

For more than 25 years, his son, Brent White, has been heading the business. “He’s going to take some time to decide what he wants to do,” White said.

White is selling the real estate and equipment from the business. Those who are interested can call 217-454-1937.

Petals Gift Shop moves into Hickory Point Mall

For nearly 10 years, Petals Gift Shop has been a part of the Hickory Point Mall campus, located in the strip mall north of the main facility. Before that, the store was in downtown Decatur.

Now owner Kari Calhoun has relocated the store right in the middle of the mall across from the stage area and Von Maur. The new location welcomed customers on Friday.

Store hours will remain the same as the mall’s hours, except during holidays, when the store will be open longer.

The inventory, however, has grown. “Because we have a lot more space to fill,” Calhoun said. “Nearly three times as much.”

The store will have more purses, sports memorabilia and items, and novelty socks. “A ton of socks,” Calhoun said.

The owners have added chocolates, cookies and a candy line, as well as greeting cards.

Vine + Grace joins with Plume in a new location

Marlo Jackson, owner of Vine + Grace Boutiques, has packed up and moved the store from the Mount Zion location to the Elwin Antique Mall. The Raspberry Room was the most recent tenant of its new location.

“We’ve painted, we’ve redecorated, all the lighting is being replaced,” Jackson said. “Every inch is being utilized.”

The rustic image is similar to the former restaurant, but with lighter colors to enhance the products, which includes women’s clothing, Brighton jewelry, home goods, infant clothing and, new to the boutique, bath and body products.

Jackson welcomed Angi Lay and her products to the new store. Lay began making soaps, through her company Plume, from her home. “And I really needed to get out,” she said.

Plume products are sold at other stores as well as Vine + Grace. However, the products are made in a portion of the Elwin shop. “There was room,” Lay said. “And I just keep growing and growing.”

The women moved into the new location on U.S. 51 because of the high traffic area. “We just felt like this was probably a good move,” Jackson said.

A grand opening is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Customers can take part in giveaways, specials and refreshments. Other vendors will join the event. “It should be a really full day,” Jackson said.

Have you opened a new business in Macon County in the past year or so? Maybe you've moved or added another location. Let the Herald & Review help you spread the word about you and your business. Send information to Scott Perry at scott.perry@lee.net or Donnette Beckett, donnette.beckett@lee.net

