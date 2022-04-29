On Biz: Town and Country Bank, The Hall at Five-Twenty, BKD

Town and Country Bank in Mount Zion closes

The Town and Country Bank located at 1645 State Highway 121 in Mount Zion has closed for good.

Customers were informed the staff would cease business on April 29.

“The decision to close in-branch operations allows us to reallocate resources and enhance the experience of our Macon County customers and communities,” Savannah Coady, public relations and communication specialist, said.

Customers are encouraged to utilize the Decatur branch, located at 303 N. Main St., to continue banking with Town and Country.

Plans for the unique Mount Zion building, which is built into a hill, are currently undecided.

For more about the bank’s locations and hours, visit TownAndContryBank.com.

KC Hall changes restaurant name

Those looking for lunch at the KC Hall, located at 520 E. North St., Decatur, will be looking under a different name. The Hall at Five-Twenty is the new title of their restaurant.

According to Kevin J. Martin, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 577 in Decatur, the Darrell W. Beck Council 577 and the building, operated by the Columbus Club of Decatur, are two legally separate entities.

“The Home Corporation had to develop its own original brand name and logo to market and conduct its commercial business rentals that do not in any way use the marks of the Knights of Columbus,” he said. “Therefore, the name KC Hall or Knights of Columbus Hall has been removed from the building on North Street.”

Martin expects the community will refer to the business as the KC Hall or Knights of Columbus Hall. “But because it was the desire of the Columbus Club to market the facility for the food, bar and rental business, the building is now called The Hall at Five-Twenty,” he said.

The restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Events at the Hall will continue to include lunch, the Wing Nights on Thursdays, Fish Fries during Lent and other events, including rentals by outside organizations or individuals.

BKD to merge with DHG to create FORVIS

Decatur accounting firm BKD, located at 225 N. Water Street, Ste. 400, will merge with professional service firm Dixon Hughes Goodman. On June 1, the company will form under the name FORVIS. The two firms agreed in February to the merger.

“Business today is moving faster, with greater complexity than ever before. To lead in this environment, businesses need to anticipate and prepare for what comes next,” said Tom Watson, future FORVIS CEO and current CEO of BKD. “The past two years have certainly shown us that the world can change instantly, and you can never be too prepared for tomorrow.”

The name FORVIS is a combination of the words forward and vision. More than 5,400 partners and team members will create the firm with a combined $1.4 billion in revenue with offices across the United States and internationally, including Decatur.

