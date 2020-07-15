Par-A-Dice layoffs made permanent, parent company says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — Some of the Par-A-Dice employees who were laid off from the casino in May will not return to work, the gambling boat's parent company said in an news release.

Boyd Gaming, which owns the East Peoria casino, said that given the "ongoing challenges and continued uncertainty" surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, "we are moving forward with permanent layoffs of team members who were still on furlough and had not been recalled to work."

David Strow, the company's spokesman, said these layoffs are "at the lower end of the range outlined in the WARN Act letters issued in May. We are notifying affected team members as expeditiously as we can."

That means about 25% of those laid off are likely done working at the Par-A-Dice. The letter in May mentioned the cororavirus could cut as much as 60% of the workforce.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for our Company, and one we had hoped would not be necessary. To assist impacted team members during this difficult time, we will be providing financial assistance to those who are affected," said Strow.