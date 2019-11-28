PERRY: Adapting to change, connection to community key to Decatur small business success

Bring it on.
That's the attitude Ryan and Chrissy Spurlock have when it comes to the Christmas shopping season, which has been shortened by eight days this year because of Thanksgiving being celebrated so late.
“Christmas shopping has always gone into fifth gear in the period after Thanksgiving,” said Ryan, co-owner of The Brass Horn and The Brass Horn Too in downtown Decatur. “This year will be good, but I think it will be more hectic because customers won't have as much time to get everything done like they have in the past couple years.”
His wife, Chrissy, is the owner of Giggles, also in downtown Decatur.
“A week doesn't sound like a long time, but it is when you are in full Christmas mode,” she said.
The Spurlocks believe local retailers, armed with products selected to meet the tastes of the communities they serve and solid customer service, will hold their own against the large retailers and the growing reach of the internet.
“There's some things you can't find in town, we understand that,” Chrissy said. “But you can come downtown, walk into a store, see it, feel it, have a nice conversation face to face, and walk out with exactly what you want.”
They aren't alone in their optimism for the Christmas season and beyond.
Robert Karr is president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. During a recent Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast, Karr addressed some of the myths surrounding the retail industry. Two of the biggest myths, he said, were that brick and mortar stores are dying and that online retailers are the primary culprit.
“We are clearly seeing closures,” Karr said, which he attributed to companies being over-leveraged and there being too many locations selling the same things.
“Face it, you can only support so much retail,” he said. “Some right-sizing is going on, but we are clearly not dying.”
He added that for each company closing stores nationally in the last year, 5.4 companies are opening stores. In all, he said, 3,835 more stores opened last year than closed.
Karr added the gap between traditional retailers and online retailers is lessening. Online retailers, he said, are beginning to establish fixed locations from which to service their customers, either on their own or through agreements with brick and mortar retailers. At the same time, brick and mortar retailers are using technology to enhance the customer experience.
Karr said 84% of shoppers will turn to their mobile device when shopping, which prompted him to pose the question, which generation spends the most time online. The answer: Baby boomers.
Karr said they are the group with the most available time and money, using technology to comparison shop and read product reviews before making their purchases. Karr said baby boomer and Generation Z — born in 1995 and after — are "by far" the largest consumers of online content and over half of them are expected to make purchases at brick and mortar locations.
The National Retail Federation is estimating shoppers will spend $730 billion this holiday season, a 3.8% to 4.2% increase over last year. He described the estimate as “robust,” but added it is a bit lower that what was realized last holiday season.
“Each of us has the power to decide where to spend our dollars,” Chamber President Mirinda Rothrock said. “When we choose local, we are helping to employ our friends, family and neighbors.”
It is estimated that for every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local community.
“Supporting our local small businesses makes a major economic impact and allows those businesses to give back to our community,” said Mark Avery, leader of the Chamber's Small Business Executive Council.
To highlight the importance of local retailers, the Chamber is once again supporting Small Business Saturday, held each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving since 2010.
The idea behind Small Business Saturday, also referred to as Shop Small, is to get people who are in the shopping mood to veer off the beaten path a bit and give their local, smaller retailers a look.
“Obviously, service is going to be at the top of our list of why you should be shopping local, because we can offer services that you can't get other places,” Ryan said, noting he and co-owner George Streckfuss have 50 years of combined experience in the clothing business.
“This is our livelihood. It isn't a hobby,” Ryan said, adding they have navigated many changes over the years.
“Change has to happen, you have to evolve,” he said. “Twenty years ago we would have had significantly more suits, shirts and ties in our store. With the business casual revolution, we've had to adapt our inventory to what people are wearing today. There's been a lot of retailers who didn't see that and adapt like we have and they had to close their doors.”
Spurlock and Streckfuss also took advantage of a neighboring building becoming available to create the Brass Horn Too, specializing in quality women’s clothing, gourmet food items, and specialty gifts.
Change is something Chrissy has embraced at Giggles, as well. The business is celebrating a year in its new, larger location on Merchant Street. The new location includes a bakery, which has proven beneficial in its efforts to attract new customers — especially family members of Millikin University students.
After posting a picture of a “huge cookie cake” with a big M on its Facebook and Instagram account, which was shared by Millikin, some 20 orders from Millikin parent arrived within days via its enhanced website, Chrissy said.
One of the customers was the mother of a theater major from Massachusetts, who ordered goodies for the cast before a production. The mother called Chrissy to offer a personal thanks, wishing the bakery would have been available years earlier (her daughter is a senior) and joked if she had considered providing floral services.
“Retail as it used to be is not ever going to be the same. It's never going to be the way it was where people just open up shops and have success,” Ryan said. “It takes a lot of time and investment and patience, I guess, to be able to weather the storm, to get the word out there so that people know what you are about, what you're doing. So for us, the holidays are a fun, yet stressful, time.”
