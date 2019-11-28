PERRY: Adapting to change, connection to community key to Decatur small business success

The idea behind Small Business Saturday, also referred to as Shop Small, is to get people who are in the shopping mood to veer off the beaten path a bit and give their local, smaller retailers a look.

“Obviously, service is going to be at the top of our list of why you should be shopping local, because we can offer services that you can't get other places,” Ryan said, noting he and co-owner George Streckfuss have 50 years of combined experience in the clothing business.

“This is our livelihood. It isn't a hobby,” Ryan said, adding they have navigated many changes over the years.

“Change has to happen, you have to evolve,” he said. “Twenty years ago we would have had significantly more suits, shirts and ties in our store. With the business casual revolution, we've had to adapt our inventory to what people are wearing today. There's been a lot of retailers who didn't see that and adapt like we have and they had to close their doors.”

Spurlock and Streckfuss also took advantage of a neighboring building becoming available to create the Brass Horn Too, specializing in quality women’s clothing, gourmet food items, and specialty gifts.