PERRY: Help us spread the word about local businesses

DECATUR — It was two years ago this month that COVID-19 brought the world to a halt.

We have endured many challenges and changes. Through it all, many of our local businesses endured, and some budding entrepreneurs have seized opportunities to step out on their own.

For years, the Herald & Review used its On Biz column to share information with readers about Decatur-area businesses that are opening, businesses that are expanding, businesses that have moved and, unfortunately, those that are closing.

We considered it our way of helping these businesses get off to a great start. After all, the success of a business stretches beyond its owner.

It benefits the people who work there, who in turn spend their paychecks at other businesses.

It benefits the businesses that supply the products and services they need to survive, in turn, benefiting a whole other group of employees.

And then there is the benefit to the community.

People getting the things they need locally, where they can see what they want before they buy it and get some insight from a sales associate who they see around town, at a concert or walking downtown.

These businesses, in turn, provide sales and real estate taxes that help local government fund vital services. They also provide numerous cash and services donations that support local youth, not-for-profits and a host of other groups and services.

A thriving business community is at the heart of a strong community and with that, we are once again launching On Biz.

We've attempted a revamp a couple times over the years. We hope this one takes off as potential customers seek to learn more about the many businesses that are here to serve them.

For it to be successful, we need your help. If you are a business owner or manager, share your story with us. While it is possible we might stumble upon your business during our travels, the price of gas might prevent us from straying too far off the beaten path.

While we try to chat with businesses around the time they open, we realize there are a lot of businesses that have started or undergone change in the past two years. We want to hear from you too.

Share your information with Scott Perry at scott.perry@lee.net or Donnette Beckett at donnette.beckett@lee.net.

