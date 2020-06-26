Photos: Decatur KFC permit suspended over 'severe infestation of small flies'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has suspended the permit of the KFC at 1310 E. Pershing Road.

An inspection report dated Wednesday found a "severe infestation of small flies" in the prep areas, dry storage and other areas.

A call to the location's listed telephone number went unanswered Thursday.

The report said a complaint was received that "soiled water was on the floor due to clogged drains and the water level was high enough that floor tiles were coming up."

The document said "damaged floors, poor sanitation and water backup has created an idea environment for small flies to breed. Due to the severe amount of small flies and increased risk of cross contamination due to flies landing on areas of soiled water and raw chicken (salmonella), location is closed until small fly infestation is resolved."

The report called it an "imminent health hazard."

