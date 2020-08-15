Pizza, gaming business to open on South Nelson Boulevard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A business serving pizza and drinks along with video gaming is opening near Nelson Park.

Lu Lu's Pizza & Gaming is at 201 S. Nelson Blvd. A Facebook post said the business is scheduled to open on Thursday.

The corner previously housed Morrow Agency Insurance.

Developer Carl Muench told the Herald & Review in November said the expansion of Overlook Adventure Park and the addition of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater made the location ideal for the company's second LuLu's.

The first Lu Lu's, at 135 W. First Drive in South Shores, opened in 2015.

