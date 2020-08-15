You have permission to edit this article.
Pizza, gaming business to open on South Nelson Boulevard
DECATUR — A business serving pizza and drinks along with video gaming is opening near Nelson Park

Lu Lu's Pizza & Gaming is at 201 S. Nelson Blvd. A Facebook post said the business is scheduled to open on Thursday.

The corner previously housed Morrow Agency Insurance. 

Developer Carl Muench told the Herald & Review in November said the expansion of Overlook Adventure Park and the addition of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater made the location ideal for the company's second LuLu's.

The first Lu Lu's, at 135 W. First Drive in South Shores, opened in 2015. 

