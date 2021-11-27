 Skip to main content
PNC Bank closing branch near downtown Decatur

DECATUR — The PNC Bank location at 510 N. Main St. at East Eldorado Street is closing Feb. 18.

Customers were told about the closure this month. Operations are being combined into the PNC branch at 2965 N. Water St. 

It previously was a National City branch. 

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, closed a location at 500 W. Southland Drive in South Shores in July 2018. 

