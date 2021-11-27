PNC Bank closing branch near downtown Decatur

DECATUR — The PNC Bank location at 510 N. Main St. at East Eldorado Street is closing Feb. 18.
Customers were told about the closure this month. Operations are being combined into the PNC branch at 2965 N. Water St.
It previously was a National City branch.
PNC,
based in Pittsburgh, closed a location at 500 W. Southland Drive in South Shores in July 2018.
PHOTOS: Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame Fall 2021 Class
J. Thomas McNamara
J. Thomas McNamara was presented with his Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame plaque at his home on Tuesday. McNamara was part of the latest class — in the "Significant Contributor" category — inducted on Oct. 1 before the MacArthur at Eisenhower football game. McNamara, local sports historian and longtime Decatur Tribune sports editor, wasn't able to attend because of health problems. He was presented the plaque by DPS Community Engagement Director Maria Robertson, along with Hall of Fame Committee members Greg Collingwood, Scott Busboom, Tim Cruz and Justin Conn.
Justin Conn
J. Thomas McNamara
J. Thomas McNamara was presented with his Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame plaque at his home on Tuesday. McNamara was part of the latest class — in the "Significant Contributor" category — inducted on Oct. 1 before the MacArthur at Eisenhower football game. McNamara, local sports historian and longtime Decatur Tribune sports editor, wasn't able to attend because of health problems. He was presented the plaque by DPS Community Engagement Director Maria Robertson, along with Hall of Fame Committee members Greg Collingwood, Scott Busboom, Tim Cruz and Justin Conn.
Justin Conn
J. Thomas McNamara
J. Thomas McNamara was presented with his Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame plaque at his home on Tuesday by fellow DPS Athletic Hall of Famer and Hall of Fame committee member Greg Collingwood. McNamara was part of the latest class — in the "Significant Contributor" category — inducted on Oct. 1 before the MacArthur at Eisenhower football game. McNamara, local sports historian and longtime Decatur Tribune sports editor, wasn't able to attend because of health problems. He was presented the plaque by DPS Community Engagement Director Maria Robertson, along with Hall of Fame Committee members Collingwood, Scott Busboom, Tim Cruz and Justin Conn.
Justin Conn
Braxton Fonville on behalf of Leon Fonville
Braxton Fonville on behalf of Leon Fonville
Henry and Braxton Fonville on behalf of Leon Fonville
Henry and Braxton Fonville on behalf of Leon Fonville
1992 Eisenhower football team
1992 Eisenhower football team
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.