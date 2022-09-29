Potbelly awards franchise for Springfield-Champaign-Decatur area

DECATUR — Macon County diners may soon be able to add a Potbelly Sandwich Works to their list of restaurant options.

Potbelly Corporation has announced the signing of an agreement with Rob Wilbern that will bring five of its locations to the Springfield-Champaign-Decatur area.

Wilbern runs a certified public accounting firm, an automotive dealership, several other businesses, and previously self-developed a restaurant concept in Springfield, a news release from the corporation said.

Potbelly is a fast-casual restaurant chain that focuses on submarine sandwiches and milkshakes. Potbelly was founded in 1977 in Chicago.

“The support of the leadership team is what drew me to Potbelly. I was looking at a couple of different franchise opportunities and did a good amount of research. Potbelly stood out among the rest,” Wilbern said the news release.

“Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, the company's CEO.

The announcement advances the corporation’s Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative, which calls for reaching 2,000 units with at least 85% of those being franchised shops over the next 10 years.

The corporation has 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States.