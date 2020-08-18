Potbelly, which returned a $10 million PPP loan in April, just got another one. This time it’s for keeps.

Potbelly has secured another $10 million Payroll Protection Program loan, and this time the Chicago-based sandwich chain plans to keep it.
The company, which returned a $10 million PPP loan it received in April under public pressure, disclosed it obtained the new loan in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The loan was approved Aug. 7 -- one day before the extended PPP program expired -- through Harvest Small Business Finance, a California-based nonbank lender.
“While we qualified for a loan in the first round of the Payroll Protection Program, we returned it when it looked like many other companies would be left without help,” Potbelly said in a statement. “In the next round, the program was about to close with billions of dollars in available funds still remaining.”
Launched in April by the Small Business Administration, the first round of the PPP offered businesses with fewer than 500 employees forgivable loans of up to $10 million to cover eight weeks of payroll. The initial $349 billion in funding ran out in less than two weeks, with many smaller businesses shut out, as banks allegedly prioritized larger clients ahead of mom-and-pop businesses.
That led to pushback from lawmakers and small-business advocates, pressuring some larger small companies, including publicly traded restaurant chains such as Ruth’s Chris, Shake Shack and Potbelly, to give back their loans.
Demand fell off during the $310 billion second round of PPP amid concerns about loan forgiveness. The program was tweaked to give borrowers more flexible terms, extending the covered payroll period to 24 weeks and reducing the portion of the loan that must be used for payroll to 60%.
Despite extending the program until Aug. 8, it expired with about $130 billion in funds remaining.
Potbelly obtained its $10 million PPP loan during the first round through JPMorgan Chase. Harvest, its second-round lender, specializes in SBA loans, according to its website.
The new five-year PPP loan is at a 1% interest rate. Potbelly intends to apply for forgiveness of a “portion of the loan,” according to the SEC filing.
“To protect our employees’ jobs, and support their families that rely on Potbelly for their livelihoods, we applied for and received a loan,” the company said in its statement. “The funds will go to our dedicated employees, to preserving jobs and to keeping shops open.”
Potbelly, which grew from a single store on Lincoln Avenue in 1977 to a nationwide chain with 424 company-owned and 44 franchised stores and more than 5,500 employees, has struggled during the pandemic. The company issued a “going concern” warning after revenues plunged during the first quarter.
Last month, Potbelly hired former Wendy’s executive Robert Wright as president and CEO, succeeding Alan Johnson. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call Aug. 5, Potbelly reported improving revenues as markets reopened, and said the going concern issues had been “resolved.”
It secured the $10 million PPP loan two days later, according to the SEC filing.
“While we’ve stabilized our business over the last few months, we’re still well below pre-COVID sales levels,” the company said in its statement. “In addition, the virus continues to create an uncertain environment in many areas of the country.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.