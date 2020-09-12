PPP loans kept many small businesses afloat this summer. Without more funds, experts say a wave of bankruptcies is coming.

In early April, Coakley secured a $215,000 PPP loan for the West Dundee salon and a $234,000 loan for the South Barrington store, plus a $30,000 loan for Inspire Bleu.

Coakley said she had not been planning to file for bankruptcy when she got the loans. The plan now is to reorganize her debt, cut her losses on the cryotherapy center and focus on her salons.

The basic strategy is a sound one, said Thomas Salerno, a bankruptcy attorney and partner at the Stinson law firm’s Phoenix office.

“I think you’re going to see the wave of bankruptcies in September for reasons totally separate from the PPP loan,” Salerno said. “You’re going to see it because they’ve got to right size their balance sheet anyway. They’ve got to renegotiate their leases. They’re going to want to take whatever long term debt they have and dig themselves out of this hole.”

For some small businesses, getting a PPP loan and then filing for bankruptcy may have been the plan all along.

The SBA barred bankrupt companies from applying for PPP loans, causing banks to deny applications and precipitating dozens of lawsuits by small businesses. The policy was ultimately upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans.