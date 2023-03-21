DECATUR — It started in 1854 as a group of dairy farmers on the coast of Oregon who were just looking for a way to get their products to market.

Their solution? Build a ship that could sail the treacherous waters of the Columbia River and get their milk and butter to Portland. It worked.

And, eventually, in 1909, the region's farmers officially formed a cooperative to ensure their products would be of the same high quality.

More than a century later, the Tillamook County Creamery Association is a billion-dollar company with the same high standards but is setting sail for a new frontier: Decatur, Illinois.

The farmer-owned dairy cooperative officially announced plans Monday to open a manufacturing facility in late 2024 at the former Prairie Farms site along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The Decatur location will be Tillamook's first owned-and-operated manufacturing facility outside of Oregon and the first solely dedicated to producing ice cream. It will be the nexus for the West Coast company's continued expansion into the East Coast and Midwest markets.

On Monday, the Decatur City Council unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement with the company, agreeing to cover the costs of demolishing a vacant warehouse at 805 N. Morgan St. either through the reimbursement of Tillamook or by taking on the demolition itself.

The city also agreed to work with Tillamook on acquiring nearby properties for possible future expansion and beautification efforts along a decidedly industrial stretch that has seen better days.

Tillamook's $2.55 million purchase of the site and the contents of the redevelopment agreement were first reported by Herald & Review last week.

The company has committed more than $51 million to the project and plans to employ 45 people at the site.

In an exclusive interview with the newspaper Monday afternoon, Tillamook executive vice president of operations Mike Bever said that the company chose Decatur over more than a dozen possible sites — eventually whittled down to three finalists — in the eastern half of the country.

"We knew we were going to need to do this and so we've been looking for just the right location and the right facility," Bever said. "While we were looking at Decatur, we were also looking at two other locations."

The company, which now employees about 1,000 people and reached $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, is amid an explosive growth spurt. For the past five years, it has experienced year-over-year growth of 25% to 30%.

But nowhere has that been more pronounced than in the eastern half of the country, where ice cream sales alone grew 60% last year.

Though working with contract manufacturers in Michigan and North Carolina, Bever said there are advantages to having their own facility in the Midwest as they seek to grew market share here.

When searching for the perfect location, Bever said the company sought somewhere with an ample dairy supply, that made sense from a distribution perspective and "a community whose values mirror those of our company."

Decatur checked all the boxes.

"So the stars kind of aligned for us here and we're very excited about that," Bever said.

As the company continues to grow, additional facilities are necessary as ice cream is difficult to ship given the high cost and difficulty maintaining quality, the latter being a non-negotiable.

"Most retailers have a 'good,' 'better' and 'best' type strategy in their stores..." Bever said. "Tillamook plays in the best, the premium, the top tier in all of these areas."

"And our retailers really liked that about us because we don't compete with their private label brands and there's a nicer margin in those products in that premium space," he said.

A large selection of Tillamook products, including ice cream, butter, cheese and cream cheese can be found at Kroger. A more limited selection can be found at Target and Walmart, according to the company's website.

Bever said the company's ice cream starts with a high-quality milk; has a clean label with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, no synthetic colors, and no high fructose corn syrup; and, perhaps most importantly, gives the consumer "more cream, less air" than industry standard.

"The reason that we're able to do that is because we work for farmers that are playing the long game," Bever said. "If you were working for a publicly-held company, you would be very focused on Wall Street expectations and quarterly earnings. And, fortunately, we don't make decisions that way. We make decisions based on the long-term results and not quarter-to-quarter earnings."

This focus on quality will translate to the Decatur plant itself.

"The fact that this building existed already, that didn't have to do a greenfield project, there's a lot of savings associated with that," Bever said. "New construction today, particularly in this high-inflation period, is outrageous. And so there's a lot of advantages to going into existing facilities."

Bever said that Priarie Farms' "freezer capacity and needs were similar to what we use," but that "the existing building needs a fair amount of work both interior and exterior and the manufacturing lines also need to be brought up to current standards."

The co-op’s purchase of the Decatur facility came less than a year after Edwardsville-based Prairie Farms shut down production there, impacting up to 35 jobs.

Prairie Farms bought the facility in 1977 from Swift & Co., which opened it in 1918. For years, the former produced butter and processed chickens at the site. Ice cream production began there in 1950.

For now, it will just be a manufacturing plant with the company planning to use a third-party logistics provider to distribute the product.

But, Bever said they want "to reserve the right" to expand the campus footprint and build a distribution facility sometime in the future.

This would likely go just north of the plant, on the site of an abandoned parking lot and the warehouse that the city will help take down.

Tillamook, at least at first, will produce two main ice cream packages at the site: its 48-ounce family-style ice cream cartons that are found in grocery stores and the three-gallon tubs used by scoop shops.

Bever said 12 to 15 million gallons of ice cream will be produced at the Decatur plant once it is open.

"There's really kind of no end to the opportunity," Bever said. "This could maintain this same level of growth for the next five-to-10 years easily and not exhaust all of the opportunity."

The company plans to bring its commitment to producing high-quality products and a workplace culture where "when people join our organization, they don't leave."

The types of jobs that will be offered include ice cream mixers, quality control folks, forklift operators, maintenance and a local management team.

"Our secret sauce in the operation of our plants is our culture," Bever said. "And so it's very important for us to create the same culture that we have in other plants here in Decatur."