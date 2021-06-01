 Skip to main content
Ray Eldridge Jewelry legacy comes to an end

Richard and Tempest 'Tip' Grader pose inside Ray Eldridge Jewelry, which closed over the weekend. Citing a host of challenges, the couple said the timing was right to close the business, which has roots dating back more than 60 years in Decatur.

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
{{featured_button_text}}

Jim and Kathy Gresham talk about 32 years in the restaurant business at Decatur's Lock Stock & Barrel. Here's their story. 

DECATUR — Ray Eldridge Jewelry, a family-owned business with roots dating back more than 60 years, closed its doors for the final time.

“It was time,” Tempest “Tip” Grader said, taking a break from packing items to reflect on a lifetime spent in the business and to offer thanks to their employees and many customers who trusted them to be a part of treasured memories.

“You rarely have unpleasant memories associated with jewelry sales, because people were always coming in for something special and telling you about it — the birth of children, anniversaries and weddings,” she said. “You were always part of people’s celebrations.”

Grader is the daughter of the store’s namesake, Ray Eldridge, whose father founded K’s Merchandise in 1957 in Decatur. Eldridge and his brother, David, later took over the business.

“I grew up playing in the warehouse,” Grader said, and doing odd jobs at a young age. “Back then I emptied the ash trays. I remember my dad sitting on one side of the counter and the customer on the other side and both of them were smoking.”

In addition to providing nearly everything one would need to fill their home and enjoy the outdoors, K’s and the Eldridge name became synonymous with quality jewelry.

After K’s closed in 2006, Ray Eldridge kept the jewelry aspect of the business alive with the opening of Ray Eldridge Jewelry in Brettwood Village on June 1, 2007. Grader and her husband, Richard, took over the business in 2014 after Eldridge retired.

“It was a great run,” Richard Grader said, giving most of the credit to the many long-term employees that provided the “excellent service day in and day out.”

Richard Grader said the changing landscape of the business — competition from those shopping on the internet, the current business climate and the fact its core employee base was ready to retire — all played into the decision to close.

“It was everything. It was a blend of issues,” Grader said, noting the couple wrestled with the decision for the past year.

“Everybody had a great story about their wedding, how they met each other,” Grader said. “The young people would tell you their stories and the old people would love to tell you their stories. It was romantic. It was still romantic and we will miss those customers.”

