Reiss Financial Group part of merger, changes name to LifeMap Wealth Management

DECATUR — Reiss Financial Group of Decatur is now LifeMap Wealth Management.

The name change follows its merger at the start of the new year with ClearWay Wealth Management of Springfield.

“We knew between the two firms, that the cultural alignment, along with additional support and economies of scale, would ultimately benefit our clients,” said Kip Reiss, who last year celebrated his company’s 10th year of providing wealth management services to the Decatur area. “As we grow, we will keep them at the center of all we do to ensure we’re working in their best interests and will continue to provide education, planning and solutions.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Reiss will continue to operate his office, along with administrative assistant Tami Simmons, at 147 N. Water St.

Reiss and fellow wealth advisors Jake Gronewold and Jerry Seibert are the principals of the new firm, which will focus on comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services.

Gronewold, Reiss and Seibert have more than 60 years of combined experience working with business owners, executives, professionals and their families in providing education, planning and financial solutions in a wide range of areas.