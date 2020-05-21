Reports: Bath & Body Works to close 50 stores; locations not released
Reports: Bath & Body Works to close 50 stores; locations not released

The owner of Bath & Body Works will close 50 stores, according to USA Today. The locations of the stores that will be closing was not disclosed.

The retailer operates a location in Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. 

L Brands Inc. also owns Victoria's Secret and will close about 250 of those stores in the U.S. and Canada in the coming year, USA Today reported. 

According to USA Today, the information was included in information the company posted yesterday as part of its quarterly earnings, which indicated sales were down 37 percent in the quarter that ended May 2.

USA Today reported almost all of the company's stores have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria's Secret in its earnings statement said it had furloughed most store associates as of April 5 and reduced top management salaries by 20 percent.

According to CNBC, "The company announced Wednesday, in a separate securities filing, that current COO Charles McGuigan is stepping down."

