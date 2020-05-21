Reports: Bath & Body Works to close 50 stores; locations not released

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

The owner of Bath & Body Works will close 50 stores, according to USA Today. The locations of the stores that will be closing was not disclosed.

The retailer operates a location in Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.

L Brands Inc. also owns Victoria's Secret and will close about 250 of those stores in the U.S. and Canada in the coming year, USA Today reported.

Pritzker activates National Guard to help prepare for flooding SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated nearly 60 Illinois National Guard soldiers and ordered additional steps by the state to prepare…

According to USA Today, the information was included in information the company posted yesterday as part of its quarterly earnings, which indicated sales were down 37 percent in the quarter that ended May 2.

USA Today reported almost all of the company's stores have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria's Secret in its earnings statement said it had furloughed most store associates as of April 5 and reduced top management salaries by 20 percent.

According to CNBC, "The company announced Wednesday, in a separate securities filing, that current COO Charles McGuigan is stepping down."