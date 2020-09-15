Sales tax increase to spur development in Mount Zion approved

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — A planned development, worth more than $4 million, is expected to be among the beneficiaries of a new business development district approved by the Mount Zion Village Board this week.

The linchpin of the new economic development tool is a 1% increase in the sales tax, a 1% service occupation tax and a 1% hotel tax on businesses operating in the district, which includes land on both sides of Illinois 121 and Main Street in the village.

VIEW THE MAP HERE

“It’s that tool in the toolbox to be competitive when we are looking for economic development opportunities,” Village Administrator Julie Miller said. “We still have to have these options available for Mount Zion in order to make us more attractive for development. Anything other than residential, developers expect some type of incentive.”

The money generated by the new taxes, which will start being collected Jan. 1, will be placed in a fund that can be used to assist developers with plans and studies, land acquisition, site preparation, public infrastructure, renovating existing buildings, constructing new buildings and helping to reduce financing costs.