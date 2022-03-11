Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4762 Arbor Court, $135,000, Jerry L. English Estate to Judith J. Cleveland and Stacy J. Gentry

223 Brownlow Drive, $90,000, Estate of Sharon L. Armstrong to Sherry Johnson

3948 N. Burchard Drive, $65,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew

133 Cambridge Court, $90,000, Ashley K. and Austin Bliven to Sheri Lynn Hoffman Trust

1825 E. Cantrell St., $18,000, Marda D. Young, as Trustee under the provisions of Trust Agreement dated Dec. 5, 2003 to Alan Joseph Moretti

4260 E. Cantrell St., $126,500, Donald D. Hall to Benjamin J. Burwell and Barbara J. Tetley

547 E. Garland Ave., $22,000, Good Adventures, LLC to Alvin and Melissa Cohen

138 Graceland Court, $76,900, Raymond E., Richard D., James A., Laura A. Leigh and Timothy L. Reynolds to Carlos Beck

3110 Heather Hills Court, $200,000, Kimberly Emery to Kathryn Chlon Smith

2125 E. Hendrix St., $30,000, Todd Gober to Lasania Wilder

2720 E. Hickory St., $5,000, David W. Cox to James A. Przewoznik III

105 W. Imboden Drive, $13,000,000, M&B Brinkoetter LLC to CTR Partnership, L.P.

1205 E. Johns Ave., $40,000, Virginia L. Hise to Teresa Williams

3058 Lake Bluff Drive, $182,000, Casey Smith to Robert and Debbi Brody

3222 E. Leafdale Ave., $55,000, John M. Furry to Julie A. Jones

4367 Leonore Drive, $135,000, Jeffery L. and Theresa M. Chisanga Birschbach to Sylvia J. Robinson

621 S. Maffit St., $17,500, 11T IL, LLC to Bret E. Harden

960 E. Main St., $300 (Land only), City of Decatur to Stephawn Woodley

1626 W. Main St., $121,000, Edward E. and Susan C. Bacon, Jr. to Zachary and Kristin Harman

828 N. Pine St., $2,000, Dawn M. Massie to Mary C. McLumber

2820 N. Primrose Lane, $132,000, Drew A. Himes to Samuel and Mercedi Biggs

1822 Race Drive, $74,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dennis Drew

3215 Sand Creek Road, $22,200, Shirley Bridge to Colby L. Chaney

920 S. Stone St., $6,000, Lee C. Mehrer to Bradley C. Long

1750 N. union St., $9,500, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Ronnie Runyon

357 S. Westlawn Ave., $100,000, Elethia C. Rawls to Daniel and Rita Dykstra

5816 N. Route 48, $99,000, Paul D. and Tammi Stiner to Stephen Arnold

Macon

144 E. Glenn St., $65,000, Sheila J. Sheets and Sandra H. Markham to Linda L. Benner

Maroa

428 W. Jackson St., $22,500, Richard E. and Barbara J. Young to Blake and Sarah West

415 S. Oak St., $148,000, Richard E. Young to Kathy L. Sharp

Forsyth

665 W. Hickory Point Road, $310,000, Tiffany Tocco to Aaron Bird

862 Stevens Creek Lane, $340,000, William O. Martin to Kyle A. Biggs

Mount Zion

1619 Hunters View Drive, $385,000, John Beiler to Brandon and Lindsey Howell

324 Kings Mantle Court, $240,000, Justin Robert and Michelle Nicole Burns to Brandon Barney and Morgan Huffman

3 Morning Glory Court, $238,000, Rindi Smith to Emily Ann Foster

427 Shonna Drive, $104,900, Emily A. Foster to Preferred Rentals LLC

310 S. State Route 121, $110,000, Jerry W. Smith to Rindi L. Smith

Warrensburg

260 N. Washington St., $999,500 (Apartments No. of units 23) JMP Holdings LLC to Brito Commercial Investment, Inc.

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

