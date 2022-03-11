Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4762 Arbor Court, $135,000, Jerry L. English Estate to Judith J. Cleveland and Stacy J. Gentry
223 Brownlow Drive, $90,000, Estate of Sharon L. Armstrong to Sherry Johnson
3948 N. Burchard Drive, $65,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew
133 Cambridge Court, $90,000, Ashley K. and Austin Bliven to Sheri Lynn Hoffman Trust
1825 E. Cantrell St., $18,000, Marda D. Young, as Trustee under the provisions of Trust Agreement dated Dec. 5, 2003 to Alan Joseph Moretti
4260 E. Cantrell St., $126,500, Donald D. Hall to Benjamin J. Burwell and Barbara J. Tetley
547 E. Garland Ave., $22,000, Good Adventures, LLC to Alvin and Melissa Cohen
138 Graceland Court, $76,900, Raymond E., Richard D., James A., Laura A. Leigh and Timothy L. Reynolds to Carlos Beck
3110 Heather Hills Court, $200,000, Kimberly Emery to Kathryn Chlon Smith
2125 E. Hendrix St., $30,000, Todd Gober to Lasania Wilder
2720 E. Hickory St., $5,000, David W. Cox to James A. Przewoznik III
105 W. Imboden Drive, $13,000,000, M&B Brinkoetter LLC to CTR Partnership, L.P.
1205 E. Johns Ave., $40,000, Virginia L. Hise to Teresa Williams
3058 Lake Bluff Drive, $182,000, Casey Smith to Robert and Debbi Brody
3222 E. Leafdale Ave., $55,000, John M. Furry to Julie A. Jones
4367 Leonore Drive, $135,000, Jeffery L. and Theresa M. Chisanga Birschbach to Sylvia J. Robinson
621 S. Maffit St., $17,500, 11T IL, LLC to Bret E. Harden
960 E. Main St., $300 (Land only), City of Decatur to Stephawn Woodley
1626 W. Main St., $121,000, Edward E. and Susan C. Bacon, Jr. to Zachary and Kristin Harman
828 N. Pine St., $2,000, Dawn M. Massie to Mary C. McLumber
2820 N. Primrose Lane, $132,000, Drew A. Himes to Samuel and Mercedi Biggs
1822 Race Drive, $74,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dennis Drew
3215 Sand Creek Road, $22,200, Shirley Bridge to Colby L. Chaney
920 S. Stone St., $6,000, Lee C. Mehrer to Bradley C. Long
1750 N. union St., $9,500, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Ronnie Runyon
357 S. Westlawn Ave., $100,000, Elethia C. Rawls to Daniel and Rita Dykstra
5816 N. Route 48, $99,000, Paul D. and Tammi Stiner to Stephen Arnold
Macon
144 E. Glenn St., $65,000, Sheila J. Sheets and Sandra H. Markham to Linda L. Benner
Maroa
428 W. Jackson St., $22,500, Richard E. and Barbara J. Young to Blake and Sarah West
415 S. Oak St., $148,000, Richard E. Young to Kathy L. Sharp
Forsyth
665 W. Hickory Point Road, $310,000, Tiffany Tocco to Aaron Bird
862 Stevens Creek Lane, $340,000, William O. Martin to Kyle A. Biggs
Mount Zion
1619 Hunters View Drive, $385,000, John Beiler to Brandon and Lindsey Howell
324 Kings Mantle Court, $240,000, Justin Robert and Michelle Nicole Burns to Brandon Barney and Morgan Huffman
3 Morning Glory Court, $238,000, Rindi Smith to Emily Ann Foster
427 Shonna Drive, $104,900, Emily A. Foster to Preferred Rentals LLC
310 S. State Route 121, $110,000, Jerry W. Smith to Rindi L. Smith
Warrensburg
260 N. Washington St., $999,500 (Apartments No. of units 23) JMP Holdings LLC to Brito Commercial Investment, Inc.
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR