Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
25 Allen Bend Drive, $125,000, Rodney and Jaimee Karasch to Sara Karasch
753 Allphine Ave., $139,900, Riley E. Lingafelter and Jeffrey A. Peterson to Shane N. Burleson
2930 S. Augusta Ave., $260,000, Jacqueline G. Olsen Trust to George Edward Day IV Trust and Linda Snell Day Trust
120 Benton Drive, $129,000, Janet L. Alred to Lee Sharp and Kayla A. Alderman
1737 Burning Tree Drive, $180,000, Carol S. Reed to Matthew J. Tangney
43 E. Carroll Drive, $65,000, Alexandrea M. Vial and Rebecca M. Scribner to Steve Wolter
2062 N. Charles St., $9,000 (contract 2018), Andrew R. Hendrian to Michael T. Tucker
104 Cobb Ave., $150,000, David J. and Anita J. Gifford to Tye and Laura J. Pemberton
1728 N. College St., $11,000, North Illinois Investments, LLC to TSA Holding Group, LLC
175 N. Dennis Ave., $65,000, Austin Michael Pletsch to Joshua Albert Sander
2136 N. Dennis Ave., $133,000, Jason L. and Amanda R. Bodine to David Wayne Emrick
2320 E. Division St., $30,000, Larry G. Cox to Kip A. and Clarissa D. Brooks
550 N. Excelsior Road, $177,000, Shane L. Cole to Horontae E. Turner
2529 S. Franklin Street Road, $81,500, Susan L. Rankin to Makyiah Agnew
1777 W. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Patrick E. and Lisa A. Riley to David Lee Leggions
420 S. Joynt Road, $67,501, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Douglas and Patricia Brackett
2614 S. Joynt Road, $76,000, David Glover to Jack E. Nichols
1066 W. Harrison Ave., $68,500, Jerry L. and Carole S. Bean to Yolanda R. Jackson-Kirby
1263 E. Hickory St., $15,000, Warren H. Leevy to Alvin I. Cohen
3447 Hummingbird Drive, $15,000, Angela D. Lathan to John Russell, Jr.
982 W. Karen Drive, $205,900, Rick E. Gowan to Mark A. and Jeanette M. Jackson
855 E. Lake Shore Drive, Unit C 2-B, $160,000, Reeves Family Trust to James Winfield Johnson Trust and Janet L. Hoerbert Trust
2720 S. Long Creek Road, $147,500, Amanda Key to Derek A. Ridgeway
649 E. Martin Luther King Drive, $400 (land only), City of Decatur to Barbara Hendricks
41 Medial Drive, $82,000, Richard Bruce to Marcos Tonalmitl Bonilla Arenas
2150 W. Melrose Drive, $161,500, Tamara Schmitt to Garrett Karsten
6 Millikin Place, $225,000, Jesse Markwell f/k/a Jesse Escobedo to Jordan R. and Nikki J. Parker
721 Millstream Place, $102,900, Caitlin A. Houlihan to Joshua Chamblin
2548 N. Moundford Ave., $92,500, Andrew and Casey Cook to Alexander Oakleaf
2041 E. North St., $38,500, Michael R. Hall to Ricky and Rosalynn Bates
2340 E. North St., $144,000, The Leno J. and Shirley A. Buff Trust Agreement to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
1399 W. Provost Ave., $120,000, Betty L. Sturgis to Timmothy A. and Alison Cummings
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.