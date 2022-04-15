Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

25 Allen Bend Drive, $125,000, Rodney and Jaimee Karasch to Sara Karasch

753 Allphine Ave., $139,900, Riley E. Lingafelter and Jeffrey A. Peterson to Shane N. Burleson

2930 S. Augusta Ave., $260,000, Jacqueline G. Olsen Trust to George Edward Day IV Trust and Linda Snell Day Trust

120 Benton Drive, $129,000, Janet L. Alred to Lee Sharp and Kayla A. Alderman

1737 Burning Tree Drive, $180,000, Carol S. Reed to Matthew J. Tangney

43 E. Carroll Drive, $65,000, Alexandrea M. Vial and Rebecca M. Scribner to Steve Wolter

2062 N. Charles St., $9,000 (contract 2018), Andrew R. Hendrian to Michael T. Tucker

104 Cobb Ave., $150,000, David J. and Anita J. Gifford to Tye and Laura J. Pemberton

1728 N. College St., $11,000, North Illinois Investments, LLC to TSA Holding Group, LLC

175 N. Dennis Ave., $65,000, Austin Michael Pletsch to Joshua Albert Sander

2136 N. Dennis Ave., $133,000, Jason L. and Amanda R. Bodine to David Wayne Emrick

2320 E. Division St., $30,000, Larry G. Cox to Kip A. and Clarissa D. Brooks

550 N. Excelsior Road, $177,000, Shane L. Cole to Horontae E. Turner

2529 S. Franklin Street Road, $81,500, Susan L. Rankin to Makyiah Agnew

1777 W. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Patrick E. and Lisa A. Riley to David Lee Leggions

420 S. Joynt Road, $67,501, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Douglas and Patricia Brackett

2614 S. Joynt Road, $76,000, David Glover to Jack E. Nichols

1066 W. Harrison Ave., $68,500, Jerry L. and Carole S. Bean to Yolanda R. Jackson-Kirby

1263 E. Hickory St., $15,000, Warren H. Leevy to Alvin I. Cohen

3447 Hummingbird Drive, $15,000, Angela D. Lathan to John Russell, Jr.

982 W. Karen Drive, $205,900, Rick E. Gowan to Mark A. and Jeanette M. Jackson

855 E. Lake Shore Drive, Unit C 2-B, $160,000, Reeves Family Trust to James Winfield Johnson Trust and Janet L. Hoerbert Trust

2720 S. Long Creek Road, $147,500, Amanda Key to Derek A. Ridgeway

649 E. Martin Luther King Drive, $400 (land only), City of Decatur to Barbara Hendricks

41 Medial Drive, $82,000, Richard Bruce to Marcos Tonalmitl Bonilla Arenas

2150 W. Melrose Drive, $161,500, Tamara Schmitt to Garrett Karsten

6 Millikin Place, $225,000, Jesse Markwell f/k/a Jesse Escobedo to Jordan R. and Nikki J. Parker

721 Millstream Place, $102,900, Caitlin A. Houlihan to Joshua Chamblin

2548 N. Moundford Ave., $92,500, Andrew and Casey Cook to Alexander Oakleaf

2041 E. North St., $38,500, Michael R. Hall to Ricky and Rosalynn Bates

2340 E. North St., $144,000, The Leno J. and Shirley A. Buff Trust Agreement to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

1399 W. Provost Ave., $120,000, Betty L. Sturgis to Timmothy A. and Alison Cummings

1 Powers Lane,

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

