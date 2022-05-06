Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
79 Allen Bend Drive, $204,500, Crystal Hall to David Kinney
22 Barclay Court, $117,000, Scott and Sarah Tondello to Teddi Barnes
1797 E. Barrington Ave., $109,900, Barbara L. Brooks to Nathan S. Allyn
6460 Birchwood Lane, $279,900, Xin Chun Dong to Charles Anthony Payne
2817 E. Cardinal Drive, $75,000, The Pitt Family Trust to Veronica Dixon
2075 Carl Court, $216,000, Kenneth Schrishuhn to Clifford and Sabra Dyas
4201 W. Center St., $350,000, Terry L. Lovekamp to Donald D. II and Therese Janice Mulch
3333 E. Chat Drive, $110,000, William D. Robinson to Zachary T. and Elizabeth J. Stevens
People are also reading…
1660 N. College St., $17,000, 11T IL, LLC to Lais Pedroso
517 W. Decatur St., $9,506, Realtax Developers, LTD to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Series SH1
64 Dellwood Drive, $126,900, P. Duane and Lynn Potter to Andrew Ian Watt
208 W. Devonshire Road, $130,000, Steven . Bledsoe to Syndnee J. Harmeier and Tatiana A, Garcia
2308 E. Division St., $22,000, Larry G. Cox to Vaughan & Son Realty LLC
2510 E. Division St., $17,000, Larry G. Cox to Vaughan & Son Realty LLC
3220 Fields Court, $177,500, David and Rachel Wingard Jr. to Stephen Kiel
5480 E. Firehouse Road, $30,000, Brian Maier to Angela D. and Vernon R. Deaton
239 E. Garfield Ave., $19,000, Ginger Meeks nka Ginger Obiegbiedi to Troy and Delphine Kendrex
756 W. Harrison Ave., $25,300, Sheriff of Macon County to Robert and Sheila Sangster
1902 Hawthorne Drive, $143,000, Kimberly A. Entler to Crystal Hall Caruso
1778 E. Hickory St., $15,500, Delores M. Grossman by Terry A. Coins, her Attorney-In-Fact to Jason W. Coins
122 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $148,000, Brian R. and Colleen Bundy to Austin and Kathleen Pletsch
2440 Hoyt Knolls, $138,000, Rodrigues and Rachel Wilson to Ashley J. Pike and Jackson Lee Parrish
15 La Salle Drive, $105,000, Barbara D. Mosier to Robert L. McCulllough Sr.
2250 and 3200 E. Locust St., $25,000, Beverly Walter to Lonnell Mabon
1204 E. Logan St., $8,500, Mohammad A. Tawil to James Beck
1445 Masters Lane, $245,000, Valerie A. Carberry to Michael and Nicole Bartell
2041 W. Main St., $35,000, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. to Andrew R. Hendrian
2045 W. Main St., $120,000, Mark Alan Boline and Luz Nereida Rosado
2457 S. Marquette Court, $155,000, Joseph M. and Jacqueline Szalankiewicz, Jr. to Qui Ju Lang and Ezequiel Camacho
3990 N. Northbrook Drive, $163,000, Christian J. Konopka to Paula R. Rice
1584 E. North Port Road, $99,900, Laverne W. Malone and Sharon M. Trust Under Agreement dated May 31, 2008 to Brittaney McClimon
1607 E. North Port Road, $133,000, Jonathan Rubio to Charity Bishop and Patrick Weston McKinney
536 E. Olive St., $7,000, Tina Sweeney to Jimmie Beasley
1155 E. Olive St., $20,000, Gary Dean and Lori Ann Banks to Jose Joel A. Castro and Jamie Abreu-Castro
4855 E. Reas Bridge Road, $165,000, David E. Wall to Aaron Speagle
117 Ridgeway Drive, $91,000, Haven M. Watrous to Joseph and Alyssa Schollmeier
750 Stevens Creek Blvd., $235,000, United Fellowship Church of Decatur to Hundley Properties, LLC
3187 Southland Drive, $125,000, Timothy A. Wright as Guardian to Timothy Allen Wright
535 Westlawn Ave., $63,900, Suzanne L. Johnson to Bach Investment Group, LLC
2335 N. Wilder Ave., $58,900, Gwendolyn Sue Koshinski to Anthony J. Kuzinas
1540 W. William St., $170,000, Brandee Nicole Carver to Melissa and Joshua Hendricks
3604 N. Woodford St., $76,000, Paul John to Azmath Wazeer
421 Woodside Trail, $50,000, Dolores E. Baldwin Trust to Robert Thieret
139 N. 16th St., $15,000, The Charles H. Faith Jr. Revocable Trust by Terri Lee Hutchins Successor Trustee to Richard A. Robinson
514 S. 21st St., $70,000, Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Alma Taylor
Argenta
152 E. Broadway St., $104,900, Mark A. Cook to Marilyn Casarez
Blue Mound
221 N. Lewis St., $42,250, Jeanelle L. and Andrew Hunt to Noland Farms, Inc.
225 N. Lewis St., $52,500, Jerold Harding to Noland Farms, Inc.
Forsyth
586 Mayfern Ave., $172,500, Hannah Serbe to Brian Artime
Macon
6820 Hibbard Road, $125,000, The Estate of Barbara E. Kater, deceased to Jeremy Kater
Maroa
404 W. Lincoln St., $160,000, First Midwest Bank to Jacob Brooks
400 W. Main St., $58,000, Richard E. Young to Justice Hancock
406 N. Wood St., $384,400, Richard E. Young to Cooperman Properties, LLC
Mount Zion
665 Antler Drive, $75,000, Joe R. Petty to Aron Buttram
925 Dee Lee Lane, $182,000, Michael L. and Angela Hart Jr. to Joshua and Whitney Minnes
415 North Drive, $95,000, Dianna Shafer to Timothy Southerland
1140 S. Wildwood Drive, $117,000, Susan M. Morse to Preferred Rentals LLC
Warrensburg
316 Westgate Court, $139,900, Estate of Loretta F. Wingert, deceased to Sadie Caldwell
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.