Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

79 Allen Bend Drive, $204,500, Crystal Hall to David Kinney

22 Barclay Court, $117,000, Scott and Sarah Tondello to Teddi Barnes

1797 E. Barrington Ave., $109,900, Barbara L. Brooks to Nathan S. Allyn

6460 Birchwood Lane, $279,900, Xin Chun Dong to Charles Anthony Payne

2817 E. Cardinal Drive, $75,000, The Pitt Family Trust to Veronica Dixon

2075 Carl Court, $216,000, Kenneth Schrishuhn to Clifford and Sabra Dyas

4201 W. Center St., $350,000, Terry L. Lovekamp to Donald D. II and Therese Janice Mulch

3333 E. Chat Drive, $110,000, William D. Robinson to Zachary T. and Elizabeth J. Stevens

1660 N. College St., $17,000, 11T IL, LLC to Lais Pedroso

517 W. Decatur St., $9,506, Realtax Developers, LTD to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Series SH1

64 Dellwood Drive, $126,900, P. Duane and Lynn Potter to Andrew Ian Watt

208 W. Devonshire Road, $130,000, Steven . Bledsoe to Syndnee J. Harmeier and Tatiana A, Garcia

2308 E. Division St., $22,000, Larry G. Cox to Vaughan & Son Realty LLC

2510 E. Division St., $17,000, Larry G. Cox to Vaughan & Son Realty LLC

3220 Fields Court, $177,500, David and Rachel Wingard Jr. to Stephen Kiel

5480 E. Firehouse Road, $30,000, Brian Maier to Angela D. and Vernon R. Deaton

239 E. Garfield Ave., $19,000, Ginger Meeks nka Ginger Obiegbiedi to Troy and Delphine Kendrex

756 W. Harrison Ave., $25,300, Sheriff of Macon County to Robert and Sheila Sangster

1902 Hawthorne Drive, $143,000, Kimberly A. Entler to Crystal Hall Caruso

1778 E. Hickory St., $15,500, Delores M. Grossman by Terry A. Coins, her Attorney-In-Fact to Jason W. Coins

122 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $148,000, Brian R. and Colleen Bundy to Austin and Kathleen Pletsch

2440 Hoyt Knolls, $138,000, Rodrigues and Rachel Wilson to Ashley J. Pike and Jackson Lee Parrish

15 La Salle Drive, $105,000, Barbara D. Mosier to Robert L. McCulllough Sr.

2250 and 3200 E. Locust St., $25,000, Beverly Walter to Lonnell Mabon

1204 E. Logan St., $8,500, Mohammad A. Tawil to James Beck

1445 Masters Lane, $245,000, Valerie A. Carberry to Michael and Nicole Bartell

2041 W. Main St., $35,000, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. to Andrew R. Hendrian

2045 W. Main St., $120,000, Mark Alan Boline and Luz Nereida Rosado

2457 S. Marquette Court, $155,000, Joseph M. and Jacqueline Szalankiewicz, Jr. to Qui Ju Lang and Ezequiel Camacho

3990 N. Northbrook Drive, $163,000, Christian J. Konopka to Paula R. Rice

1584 E. North Port Road, $99,900, Laverne W. Malone and Sharon M. Trust Under Agreement dated May 31, 2008 to Brittaney McClimon

1607 E. North Port Road, $133,000, Jonathan Rubio to Charity Bishop and Patrick Weston McKinney

536 E. Olive St., $7,000, Tina Sweeney to Jimmie Beasley

1155 E. Olive St., $20,000, Gary Dean and Lori Ann Banks to Jose Joel A. Castro and Jamie Abreu-Castro

4855 E. Reas Bridge Road, $165,000, David E. Wall to Aaron Speagle

117 Ridgeway Drive, $91,000, Haven M. Watrous to Joseph and Alyssa Schollmeier

750 Stevens Creek Blvd., $235,000, United Fellowship Church of Decatur to Hundley Properties, LLC

3187 Southland Drive, $125,000, Timothy A. Wright as Guardian to Timothy Allen Wright

535 Westlawn Ave., $63,900, Suzanne L. Johnson to Bach Investment Group, LLC

2335 N. Wilder Ave., $58,900, Gwendolyn Sue Koshinski to Anthony J. Kuzinas

1540 W. William St., $170,000, Brandee Nicole Carver to Melissa and Joshua Hendricks

3604 N. Woodford St., $76,000, Paul John to Azmath Wazeer

421 Woodside Trail, $50,000, Dolores E. Baldwin Trust to Robert Thieret

139 N. 16th St., $15,000, The Charles H. Faith Jr. Revocable Trust by Terri Lee Hutchins Successor Trustee to Richard A. Robinson

514 S. 21st St., $70,000, Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Alma Taylor

Argenta

152 E. Broadway St., $104,900, Mark A. Cook to Marilyn Casarez

Blue Mound

221 N. Lewis St., $42,250, Jeanelle L. and Andrew Hunt to Noland Farms, Inc.

225 N. Lewis St., $52,500, Jerold Harding to Noland Farms, Inc.

Forsyth

586 Mayfern Ave., $172,500, Hannah Serbe to Brian Artime

Macon

6820 Hibbard Road, $125,000, The Estate of Barbara E. Kater, deceased to Jeremy Kater

Maroa

404 W. Lincoln St., $160,000, First Midwest Bank to Jacob Brooks

400 W. Main St., $58,000, Richard E. Young to Justice Hancock

406 N. Wood St., $384,400, Richard E. Young to Cooperman Properties, LLC

Mount Zion

665 Antler Drive, $75,000, Joe R. Petty to Aron Buttram

925 Dee Lee Lane, $182,000, Michael L. and Angela Hart Jr. to Joshua and Whitney Minnes

415 North Drive, $95,000, Dianna Shafer to Timothy Southerland

1140 S. Wildwood Drive, $117,000, Susan M. Morse to Preferred Rentals LLC

Warrensburg

316 Westgate Court, $139,900, Estate of Loretta F. Wingert, deceased to Sadie Caldwell

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

