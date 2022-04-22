Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
647 Arlington Ave., $28,000, Edward Beasley to Jessica Dooley
4936 Beacon Drive, $110,000, Phyliss J. Wallace to David G. and Marilyn J. Strain
1261 E. Cantrell St., 234 S. 17th St., 1910 Indiana Court, 1021 N. 35th St., 963 N. McClellan St., 2152 E. Johns Ave., 1561 W. Hunt St.., 1137 S. Illinois St., 750 W. Cushing St., 1553 Walnut Grove Ave., 1168 W. Marietta Ave., 1820 W. Grand Ave., $300,000 (contract 2017), Douglas A. and Julie R. Pope to CNS Properties, LLC
3444 N. Christine Drive, $133,500, Joseph Kusak to Nancy A. Falk
28 Eastmoreland Lane, $100,000, Lida Jo Dolly to Juliette Sneed
1607 N. Gregory Ave., $130,000, William H. Allen to Amie R. Lofton
People are also reading…
257 E. Holiday Drive, $136,000, The Estate of Kathy Ann Sharp, deceased c/o Tony Gillibrand to Marta M. Gibbs
28 Higdon Drive, $78,500, Joshua S. Karch to Laney J. Martin and Talia Mallernee
895 W. Leafland Ave., 941 E. Cantrell St., 654 W. Grand Ave., 853 E. Main St., 250 N. College St., 1491 W. Forest Ave., 1424 E. Whitmer St., 725 W. Center St., 2035 E. William St., 1137 S. Illinois St., 1561 W. Hunt St., 2152 E. Johns Ave., 1012 N. 35th St., 1910 Indiana Court, 234 S. 17th St., 1261 E. Cantrell St., 1820 W. Grand Ave., 1168 W. Marietta St., 1553 N. Walnut Grove Ave., 750 W. Cushing St., 963 N. McClellan St., 324 S. Monroe St., 255 S. Stone St., 146 S. Witt St., 843 W. Macon St., 1156 N. Union St., 1362 E. Condit St., 1355 N. College St., $975,000, CNS Properties to Rock It Properties I, LLC
1023 W. Macon St., 11,500, Kaleb W. Goforth to The Church of Living God, Temple #2, The Pillar and Ground of the Truth, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Inc.
853 E. Main St., 250 N. College St., 654 W. Grand Ave., 895 W. Leafland Ave., 941 E. Cantrell St., 1491 W. Forest Ave., $219,900, LMLJ, LLC to CNS Properties, LLC
908 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $300 (land only), City of Decatur to Herman Woodley
880 N. Meridian St., $41,500, Steven D. Eaton to Anthony Merritt Rauch
1231 E. Riverside Ave., $29,000, Eric Telfer to Misty L. Freeman
2248 N. Water St., $49,500, Dolthia L. Ayers to Nikolaus Gard
623 W. William St., $40,000, Jack C. Blickensderfer to CNS Properties, LLC
703 W. William St., $46,000, Built to Last Realty, LLC to Chitac Properties, LLC
2035 and 2035 1/2, $25,000, Prairie State Band and Trust, as Trustee under Trust Agreement No. 1095 to CNS Properties, LLC
4626 Wisteria Court, $166,700, Jerry E. Follis to Efrain Lobano
220 S. Woodale Ave., $137,500, Richard L. and Marilyn E. Dechert to Traci Lindsten
Forsyth
429 S. Washington St., $180,000, Courtney C. and Cory D. Kinsler to Kevin and Ruth Ross
Macon
186 W. Ruby St., $214,250, Declaration of Common Trust of Vandell G. and Barbara K. Beasley dated Dec. 22, 2003 to Caleb Beasley
Oreana
104 W. Belle St., $65,000, Maurcie E. and Doris I. Kapper to Christopher G. Tennyson
Warrensburg
682 E. Main St., $122,000, Walter E. Garrett, Jr. to Matthew L. Voelker
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.