Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

647 Arlington Ave., $28,000, Edward Beasley to Jessica Dooley

4936 Beacon Drive, $110,000, Phyliss J. Wallace to David G. and Marilyn J. Strain

1261 E. Cantrell St., 234 S. 17th St., 1910 Indiana Court, 1021 N. 35th St., 963 N. McClellan St., 2152 E. Johns Ave., 1561 W. Hunt St.., 1137 S. Illinois St., 750 W. Cushing St., 1553 Walnut Grove Ave., 1168 W. Marietta Ave., 1820 W. Grand Ave., $300,000 (contract 2017), Douglas A. and Julie R. Pope to CNS Properties, LLC

3444 N. Christine Drive, $133,500, Joseph Kusak to Nancy A. Falk

28 Eastmoreland Lane, $100,000, Lida Jo Dolly to Juliette Sneed

1607 N. Gregory Ave., $130,000, William H. Allen to Amie R. Lofton

257 E. Holiday Drive, $136,000, The Estate of Kathy Ann Sharp, deceased c/o Tony Gillibrand to Marta M. Gibbs

28 Higdon Drive, $78,500, Joshua S. Karch to Laney J. Martin and Talia Mallernee

895 W. Leafland Ave., 941 E. Cantrell St., 654 W. Grand Ave., 853 E. Main St., 250 N. College St., 1491 W. Forest Ave., 1424 E. Whitmer St., 725 W. Center St., 2035 E. William St., 1137 S. Illinois St., 1561 W. Hunt St., 2152 E. Johns Ave., 1012 N. 35th St., 1910 Indiana Court, 234 S. 17th St., 1261 E. Cantrell St., 1820 W. Grand Ave., 1168 W. Marietta St., 1553 N. Walnut Grove Ave., 750 W. Cushing St., 963 N. McClellan St., 324 S. Monroe St., 255 S. Stone St., 146 S. Witt St., 843 W. Macon St., 1156 N. Union St., 1362 E. Condit St., 1355 N. College St., $975,000, CNS Properties to Rock It Properties I, LLC

1023 W. Macon St., 11,500, Kaleb W. Goforth to The Church of Living God, Temple #2, The Pillar and Ground of the Truth, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Inc.

853 E. Main St., 250 N. College St., 654 W. Grand Ave., 895 W. Leafland Ave., 941 E. Cantrell St., 1491 W. Forest Ave., $219,900, LMLJ, LLC to CNS Properties, LLC

908 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $300 (land only), City of Decatur to Herman Woodley

880 N. Meridian St., $41,500, Steven D. Eaton to Anthony Merritt Rauch

1231 E. Riverside Ave., $29,000, Eric Telfer to Misty L. Freeman

2248 N. Water St., $49,500, Dolthia L. Ayers to Nikolaus Gard

623 W. William St., $40,000, Jack C. Blickensderfer to CNS Properties, LLC

703 W. William St., $46,000, Built to Last Realty, LLC to Chitac Properties, LLC

2035 and 2035 1/2, $25,000, Prairie State Band and Trust, as Trustee under Trust Agreement No. 1095 to CNS Properties, LLC

4626 Wisteria Court, $166,700, Jerry E. Follis to Efrain Lobano

220 S. Woodale Ave., $137,500, Richard L. and Marilyn E. Dechert to Traci Lindsten

Forsyth

429 S. Washington St., $180,000, Courtney C. and Cory D. Kinsler to Kevin and Ruth Ross

Macon

186 W. Ruby St., $214,250, Declaration of Common Trust of Vandell G. and Barbara K. Beasley dated Dec. 22, 2003 to Caleb Beasley

Oreana

104 W. Belle St., $65,000, Maurcie E. and Doris I. Kapper to Christopher G. Tennyson

Warrensburg

682 E. Main St., $122,000, Walter E. Garrett, Jr. to Matthew L. Voelker

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

