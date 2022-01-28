Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4761 Barberry Court, $209,900, Nathaniel R. and Carrie Sager to Austin and Ashley Bliven
5709 Boody Road, $130,000, Jacob R. Hunt to Jacob T. Hughes and Andrea Cartright
2236 N. Dennis Ave., $65,000, Dana L. Fisher and Jill C. Dixson to Rachel and James Brase
1546 E. Division St., $33,000, Peggie Pentecost to Heather Wood
6040 W. Hill Road, $65,000, Rena K. Thomson to David and Jill Oakley
1279 S. Illinois St., $22,000, Roy D. and Brenda J. Lewis to James Knackstedt
1315 S. Jasper St., $49,000, Dustin J. and Jessie M. Meek to Brandon Elliott
2896 Jockisch Road, $440,000, Michael J, and Tamara L. Jeffers to Rodney A. and Jamee S, Karasch
1144 E. Lake Shore Drive, $54,000, Rebecca A. Thomas-Gibson and Michael Gibson to Teresa Mason-Lawrence
Mound Road and Brush College Road, $2,635,684 (Land/lot only), Scanner Properties #596, LLC to Mound Road Development Holdings, LLC
4545 Nicklaus Court, $189,000, Shirley F. Lamb to Margaret Tate
14 North Drive, $25,000, Estate of Kathy Ann Sharp to Daniel P. and Lawanna S. Bell
2290 W. Packard St., $225,000, Michael W. Gibson to Daniel and Deborah Modesty
530 E. Pierson Ave., $50,000, Amy Sue Carr Special Needs Trust Agreement dated Oct. 15, 2021 to Gabrielle Carr
1536 W. Sunset Ave., $105,000, Camille C. McRae to Badcat Properties, LLC an Iowa Limited Liability Compant
3225 N. University Ave., $179,000, Ian C. Frees to Philip and Jennifer Ganley
2919 Wasson Way, $51,000, PNC Bank National Association to City of Trees Holdings Inc.
1404 Walnut Grove Ave., $35,000, Cindy S. Lee to Foday Kpakarogers
4315 S. 19th St., $28,000, John Dozier and Michael J. Irons
Argenta
143 E. East St., $50,000, Chad L. and Rachel Allen to Triple L. Units, LLC
131 N. Warren St., $68,000, Tina A. Fink to Brianna Fink
Forsyth
841 Fairway Drive, $348,000, Patricia L. Paddock to Philip J. and Jill R. Applebee
421 Park Place Court, 220,000, Franklin D. Limer to Janice K. Roddis
Maroa
510 N. Locust St., $260,000, Philip J. and Jill R. Applebee to Corey and Emily Zelhart
427 W. Washington St., $67,500, Kondaur Capital Co. Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2020-1 to Revolve Capital Group, LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
