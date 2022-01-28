Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4761 Barberry Court, $209,900, Nathaniel R. and Carrie Sager to Austin and Ashley Bliven

5709 Boody Road, $130,000, Jacob R. Hunt to Jacob T. Hughes and Andrea Cartright

2236 N. Dennis Ave., $65,000, Dana L. Fisher and Jill C. Dixson to Rachel and James Brase

1546 E. Division St., $33,000, Peggie Pentecost to Heather Wood

6040 W. Hill Road, $65,000, Rena K. Thomson to David and Jill Oakley

1279 S. Illinois St., $22,000, Roy D. and Brenda J. Lewis to James Knackstedt

1315 S. Jasper St., $49,000, Dustin J. and Jessie M. Meek to Brandon Elliott

2896 Jockisch Road, $440,000, Michael J, and Tamara L. Jeffers to Rodney A. and Jamee S, Karasch

1144 E. Lake Shore Drive, $54,000, Rebecca A. Thomas-Gibson and Michael Gibson to Teresa Mason-Lawrence

Mound Road and Brush College Road, $2,635,684 (Land/lot only), Scanner Properties #596, LLC to Mound Road Development Holdings, LLC

4545 Nicklaus Court, $189,000, Shirley F. Lamb to Margaret Tate

14 North Drive, $25,000, Estate of Kathy Ann Sharp to Daniel P. and Lawanna S. Bell

2290 W. Packard St., $225,000, Michael W. Gibson to Daniel and Deborah Modesty

530 E. Pierson Ave., $50,000, Amy Sue Carr Special Needs Trust Agreement dated Oct. 15, 2021 to Gabrielle Carr

1536 W. Sunset Ave., $105,000, Camille C. McRae to Badcat Properties, LLC an Iowa Limited Liability Compant

3225 N. University Ave., $179,000, Ian C. Frees to Philip and Jennifer Ganley

2919 Wasson Way, $51,000, PNC Bank National Association to City of Trees Holdings Inc.

1404 Walnut Grove Ave., $35,000, Cindy S. Lee to Foday Kpakarogers

4315 S. 19th St., $28,000, John Dozier and Michael J. Irons

Argenta

143 E. East St., $50,000, Chad L. and Rachel Allen to Triple L. Units, LLC

131 N. Warren St., $68,000, Tina A. Fink to Brianna Fink

Forsyth

841 Fairway Drive, $348,000, Patricia L. Paddock to Philip J. and Jill R. Applebee

421 Park Place Court, 220,000, Franklin D. Limer to Janice K. Roddis

Maroa

510 N. Locust St., $260,000, Philip J. and Jill R. Applebee to Corey and Emily Zelhart

427 W. Washington St., $67,500, Kondaur Capital Co. Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2020-1 to Revolve Capital Group, LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

