Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2455 W. Alice Lane, $103,000, Luke Reynolds to Michelle Jones
1074 W. Ashwood Trail, $70,000, The Earl S. Randolph, Jr., Trust to Anna M. Rudolph
828 S. Belmont Ave., $36,000, Shelly D. Storey N/K/A Shelly D. and Rhalo Thomas to Shelley R. King
2088 W. Clearmont Ave., $136.900, Taylor Peterson and Valerie Wallace to Rena Lim
1744 E. Clearmont Ave., $45,000, J & S Apts, LLC to Adam Sims
34 Colorado Drive, $48,000, Juanita Y. Dietz to BP Assets, LLC
3114 Colorado Drive, $138,000, Zachary Benson to Maria Gaitros and Ethan Smith
20 Crestview Drive, $92,000, Victoria Lynn Hedden to Laura Rieger Thal and Masha Victoria Rieger
1153 Curtis Ave., $35,000, Robert E. Stewart , Jr. to Michelle Baysinger
1274 W. Cushing St., $10,000, Darla R. Tuttle to Gregory and Matthew Oberheim
520 S. Dennis Ave., $109,950, Andrew S. and Rebecca S. Dawson to Mark A. Crane
626 S. Dennis Ave., $103,000, Jean Louis Eerebout to Thala Griffin
2401 and 2425 E. Division St., $18,000, Larry and Debra Hill to Larry G. Cox
1264 E. Dickinson Ave., $20,000, Good Adventures Series B LLC to Daniel P. and Lawrence Bell
1865 E. Gate Drive, $95,000, James Lee Hord Estate to Susan A. McNees
1880 N. Elizabeth St., $180,850, Marvin and Shelley Finfrock, Jr., to Evan R. and Tori R. Leeper
2268 N. Fairview Ave., $64,000, Paul Bayless to Heather N. Ingram
137 Fenway Drive, $150,000, Shawn Keith Trudeau II to Melony Brozio
188 Fenway Drive, $148,000, Edward L. Butler to Nicholas W. and Millissa L. Bach
3179 E. Fitzgerald Road, $80,000, Thomas E. Risley to Christopher C. Davis
940 S. Hancock Drive., $106,000, KJ Resources, Inc. to Kerry L. Toothman and Jacqueline S. Robinson
1045 E. Harrison Ave., $2,500, Cynthia Quick to Brooks Phillips
1359 S. Jasper St., $25,000, Mike L. and Lisa L. Tex to Kanyen, LLC
641 W. Karen Court, $140,000, Annette J. King to Willie and Velma Pryor
333 S. Main St., $1,500,000 (Apartment building, Units 108), Gateway to the West Sertoma Club to Greenwood Manor Holdings, LLC
2749 Mill River Place, $153,000, Nicole M. Mason, Trustee of the NMM Trust dated April, 20, 2015
1070 N. Oakdale Ave., $94,000, The Gerber State Bank to Robert St. Clair
820 N. Oakland Ave., $10,000, J. Douglas and Rachele L. Martin to LaShieka Freeman
1990 E. Reserve Way, $605,000, John D. Damarin to Brian and Amber Swink
1660 W. Riverview Ave., 486,600, Christopher R. and Alexis C. King to Badcat Properties, LLC, an Iowa Limited Liability Company
1777 N. Sunnyside Road, $75,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kendall R. Beard, Sr.
4619 Trevino Lane, $184,900, Michael and Brenda Fleckenstein to Sajed Qattoum
955 N. University Ave., $36,050, Brandon J. Housh to Dyanne Fearn
3116 S. Wheatland Road, $85,000, Jennifer Echols to Donna and Lance Tener
1469 W. Wood St., $58,900, Keith and Kimberly Herron to The Evans Co, LLC
1965 W. Wood St., $165,000, Ryan and Sarah Pritts to Nicholas McNeely and Victoria Stowell
2299 N. Woodford St., $12,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermillion County to Andrea Hill
1130 Woodridge Court, $219,900, Nicholas E. Builta to Conner Eugene Builta
425 S. 23rd St., $35,000, Jeffrey A. Walker to Thomas W. and Deborah K. Seitz Sr.
109 S. 29th St., $53,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for Benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 to Brett Scroggins
1726 S. 23rd St., $140,000, Michele L. Brown to Gwendolyn Garver and Wade Roberts
465 N. 35th St., $28,000, Robert C. Knaus to Demetrious Karonis
Argenta
8834 Sheets Road, $263,050, Sean and Samantha Stidham to Kennedy Roberts Supplemental Needs Trust
Blue Mound
233 E. Dunbar St., $45,000, Chad Wooters to Noland Farms Inc.
101 Saint Marie St., $52,000, Ricky A. Bingaman Jr. and Ashley Weybright to Aaron M. Baillion and Markee M. Bayne
Forsyth
477 Will Lane, $400,000, Gary L. Locke and Kristie Ann Smith to Cartus Financial Corporation
477 Will Lane, $400,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Herbert T. J. Jackson
Harristown
7910 W. 4th St., $80,000, Becky Larsen to Amber L. Burdine
Macon
316 W. Cole Ave., $20,200, Regions Band, D/B/A Regions Mortgage to Andrew D. Gray
Maroa
327 N. Locust St., $76,000, Jaqueline S. Row to John Z. Boehm
327 N. Wood St., $165,000, Everett Hite to BT Mid-State Illinois, LLC
Mount Zion
650 Antler Drive, $129,000, Dennis and Deborah Helton to Ryan and Victoria Henry
1532 August Hill Place, $260,000, Alicia Driver to Raymond Bandy
640 N. State Route 121, $150,000, Lawrence E. Sutherland to Jensen Diesel LLC
Oreana
104 N. State Route No. 48, $80,000, Jimmy P. Huffman to Wendell G. Helm Sr.
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
