Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2455 W. Alice Lane, $103,000, Luke Reynolds to Michelle Jones

1074 W. Ashwood Trail, $70,000, The Earl S. Randolph, Jr., Trust to Anna M. Rudolph

828 S. Belmont Ave., $36,000, Shelly D. Storey N/K/A Shelly D. and Rhalo Thomas to Shelley R. King

2088 W. Clearmont Ave., $136.900, Taylor Peterson and Valerie Wallace to Rena Lim

1744 E. Clearmont Ave., $45,000, J & S Apts, LLC to Adam Sims

34 Colorado Drive, $48,000, Juanita Y. Dietz to BP Assets, LLC

3114 Colorado Drive, $138,000, Zachary Benson to Maria Gaitros and Ethan Smith

20 Crestview Drive, $92,000, Victoria Lynn Hedden to Laura Rieger Thal and Masha Victoria Rieger

1153 Curtis Ave., $35,000, Robert E. Stewart , Jr. to Michelle Baysinger

1274 W. Cushing St., $10,000, Darla R. Tuttle to Gregory and Matthew Oberheim

520 S. Dennis Ave., $109,950, Andrew S. and Rebecca S. Dawson to Mark A. Crane

626 S. Dennis Ave., $103,000, Jean Louis Eerebout to Thala Griffin

2401 and 2425 E. Division St., $18,000, Larry and Debra Hill to Larry G. Cox

1264 E. Dickinson Ave., $20,000, Good Adventures Series B LLC to Daniel P. and Lawrence Bell

1865 E. Gate Drive, $95,000, James Lee Hord Estate to Susan A. McNees

1880 N. Elizabeth St., $180,850, Marvin and Shelley Finfrock, Jr., to Evan R. and Tori R. Leeper

2268 N. Fairview Ave., $64,000, Paul Bayless to Heather N. Ingram

137 Fenway Drive, $150,000, Shawn Keith Trudeau II to Melony Brozio

188 Fenway Drive, $148,000, Edward L. Butler to Nicholas W. and Millissa L. Bach

3179 E. Fitzgerald Road, $80,000, Thomas E. Risley to Christopher C. Davis

940 S. Hancock Drive., $106,000, KJ Resources, Inc. to Kerry L. Toothman and Jacqueline S. Robinson

1045 E. Harrison Ave., $2,500, Cynthia Quick to Brooks Phillips

1359 S. Jasper St., $25,000, Mike L. and Lisa L. Tex to Kanyen, LLC

641 W. Karen Court, $140,000, Annette J. King to Willie and Velma Pryor

333 S. Main St., $1,500,000 (Apartment building, Units 108), Gateway to the West Sertoma Club to Greenwood Manor Holdings, LLC

2749 Mill River Place, $153,000, Nicole M. Mason, Trustee of the NMM Trust dated April, 20, 2015

1070 N. Oakdale Ave., $94,000, The Gerber State Bank to Robert St. Clair

820 N. Oakland Ave., $10,000, J. Douglas and Rachele L. Martin to LaShieka Freeman

1990 E. Reserve Way, $605,000, John D. Damarin to Brian and Amber Swink

1660 W. Riverview Ave., 486,600, Christopher R. and Alexis C. King to Badcat Properties, LLC, an Iowa Limited Liability Company

1777 N. Sunnyside Road, $75,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kendall R. Beard, Sr.

4619 Trevino Lane, $184,900, Michael and Brenda Fleckenstein to Sajed Qattoum

955 N. University Ave., $36,050, Brandon J. Housh to Dyanne Fearn

3116 S. Wheatland Road, $85,000, Jennifer Echols to Donna and Lance Tener

1469 W. Wood St., $58,900, Keith and Kimberly Herron to The Evans Co, LLC

1965 W. Wood St., $165,000, Ryan and Sarah Pritts to Nicholas McNeely and Victoria Stowell

2299 N. Woodford St., $12,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermillion County to Andrea Hill

1130 Woodridge Court, $219,900, Nicholas E. Builta to Conner Eugene Builta

425 S. 23rd St., $35,000, Jeffrey A. Walker to Thomas W. and Deborah K. Seitz Sr.

109 S. 29th St., $53,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for Benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 to Brett Scroggins

1726 S. 23rd St., $140,000, Michele L. Brown to Gwendolyn Garver and Wade Roberts

465 N. 35th St., $28,000, Robert C. Knaus to Demetrious Karonis

Argenta

8834 Sheets Road, $263,050, Sean and Samantha Stidham to Kennedy Roberts Supplemental Needs Trust

Blue Mound

233 E. Dunbar St., $45,000, Chad Wooters to Noland Farms Inc.

101 Saint Marie St., $52,000, Ricky A. Bingaman Jr. and Ashley Weybright to Aaron M. Baillion and Markee M. Bayne

Forsyth

477 Will Lane, $400,000, Gary L. Locke and Kristie Ann Smith to Cartus Financial Corporation

477 Will Lane, $400,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Herbert T. J. Jackson

Harristown

7910 W. 4th St., $80,000, Becky Larsen to Amber L. Burdine

Macon

316 W. Cole Ave., $20,200, Regions Band, D/B/A Regions Mortgage to Andrew D. Gray

Maroa

327 N. Locust St., $76,000, Jaqueline S. Row to John Z. Boehm

327 N. Wood St., $165,000, Everett Hite to BT Mid-State Illinois, LLC

Mount Zion

650 Antler Drive, $129,000, Dennis and Deborah Helton to Ryan and Victoria Henry

1532 August Hill Place, $260,000, Alicia Driver to Raymond Bandy

640 N. State Route 121, $150,000, Lawrence E. Sutherland to Jensen Diesel LLC

Oreana

104 N. State Route No. 48, $80,000, Jimmy P. Huffman to Wendell G. Helm Sr.

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

