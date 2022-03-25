Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4023 N. Arthur Court, $142,900, Darren S. and Donna Sloan to Brandon Pratt

2098 Clearmont Ave., $48,000, Kimble D. Simpson to Tiffany Bell

1912 N. College St., $22,000, Danny L. Binge to Bryan Greene

4092 N. Cowgill Ave., $45,500, Penny and Robert Smeltzer to Paula Burris

1371 W. Decatur St., $66,000, Quan Emrullai to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

170 S. Dennis Ave., $139,500, George M. Sndwell II to Denise J. Armand Priefer

2013 N. Dennis Ave., $99,000, Brenda Burwell to Cheyanne Patterson

2501 E. Division St., $5,500, Debra Rothje to Tricia Evans

148 Elder Lane, $113,900, Andrew J. and Meagan A. Novak to Lisa Weah

3239 Fields Court, $165,000, John J. Irwin to Joseph Allen and Annie P. McKinnie

193 N. Fieldcrest Road, $83,000, Justin J. and Ashley N. Ashew nka Ashley N. Ballard to Jett Lappin

1629 N. Foster Ave., $85,000, Douglas M. Murphy to Melissa Pratt

3183 Greenlake Drive, $184,600, Jesse A. Davis to Delwin Fields

3253 Greenlake Drive, $172,500, Krystin F. Howell to Jarron E. and Jamie E. Southall

512 E. Kenwood Ave., $67,000, Regina Peters to Joseph Vetter

1861 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, Tina D. Neal nka Tina D. and Nicholas D. Cunningham to Bryan Greene

2088 W. Leafland Ave., $37,500, Ellis Badman to Family Lease, LLC

8 Louise Court, $59,900, Daniel A. Popis to Jeramiah Curry

1679 W. Main St., $219,900, Mary Elizabeth Nolan to Jennifer Reed and Brook Paslay

1545 E. North St., $18,250, Deutsche Bank National Trust, as indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust No. 2005-1 by Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, As attorney-in-fact to Jeffrey Mathews

810 E. Pershing Road, $430,000 (automotive shop), Karla Knott and Krista M. Kirk to ISC Enterprises, Inc.

1795 Race Drive, $129,900, Christopher L. and Sharyl L. Jewell to Justin R. and Katherine Chew

1471 N. Rattan Ave., $96,500, Tamera K. Cook to Darrell Swisher

1823 W. Riverview Ave., $78,500, Joni L. Hayes to Nathanael and Natalia Nicol

2223 Rolling Creek Drive, $27,500, Airport Plaza Joint Venture, LLC to David D. and Marcia A. Parr

41 Ronald Drive, $157,000, Daniel and Jamie Karakachos to Devon Bank and Mohammed Alkabsh

2035 E. Roosevelt Ave., $35,000, Roger K. Johnson to Raymond E. and Kendra M. Durbin

1685 W. Sunset Ave., $79,900, Sally Betscher to Leticia Gray

4735 Tanglewood Trail, $180,000, Barbara A. Ohlsen Trust to Nancy White

5611 Timberlake Drive, $170,000, Daniel L. Farrer Family Trust c/o Matthew Kirk to Selena Baltimore Ruth

2120 S. Twin Bride Road, $128,000, Del, Kelly and Delany Beiler to Brenden Lee Seiber

1805 N. 22nd St., $47,500, (commercial building), Carol M. Stafford to Jeremy Sain

Argenta

245 E. Broadway St., $99,000, Jody Oros to Martha Kim Leon

630 N. North St., $124,000, Joseph G. and Angela N. Ritchie to Justin and Ashlyn Ballard

Blue Mound

950 N. Railroad Ave., $1,513,364 (retail), North Fork Holdings, LLC to Mid-America Vending Inc.

Forsyth

768 Jacobs Way, $230,000, David J. and Christy L. Owsley to Jeff K. and Tonya M. Hoyt

730 Phillip Circle, $265,000, Glory McDonald and Lowdois Dozier to Cory A. and Hannah Bickes

450 S. Washington St., $159,900, Cory A. and Hannah Marie Bickes to Luke M. Kirby

Macon

364 W. Eckhardt St., $146,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Michael B. Olinger

Maroa

115 Montgomery Court, $24,500, Richard E. Young to Kristin Newby

305 S. Oak St., $158,500, Richard E. Young to Gregory A. Jones, Jennifer L. Wakeland and Nancy K. Zulauf

Mount Zion

3 Blakeridge Place, $285,000, Anthony B. and Sanja Caffey to Wade H. and Jennifer Collier

430 Elm St., $200,000, Douglas A. Grier to Sam C. Olson and Gabrielle Ann Sia

230 Henderson St., $270,000, Eric T. and Amanda Childress to Rodney D. and Paul L. Knackmuhs

940 State HWY 121, $170,000, Japak Investments, LLC to Robby Morse Properties, LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

