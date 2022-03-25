Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4023 N. Arthur Court, $142,900, Darren S. and Donna Sloan to Brandon Pratt
2098 Clearmont Ave., $48,000, Kimble D. Simpson to Tiffany Bell
1912 N. College St., $22,000, Danny L. Binge to Bryan Greene
4092 N. Cowgill Ave., $45,500, Penny and Robert Smeltzer to Paula Burris
1371 W. Decatur St., $66,000, Quan Emrullai to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC
170 S. Dennis Ave., $139,500, George M. Sndwell II to Denise J. Armand Priefer
2013 N. Dennis Ave., $99,000, Brenda Burwell to Cheyanne Patterson
2501 E. Division St., $5,500, Debra Rothje to Tricia Evans
148 Elder Lane, $113,900, Andrew J. and Meagan A. Novak to Lisa Weah
3239 Fields Court, $165,000, John J. Irwin to Joseph Allen and Annie P. McKinnie
193 N. Fieldcrest Road, $83,000, Justin J. and Ashley N. Ashew nka Ashley N. Ballard to Jett Lappin
1629 N. Foster Ave., $85,000, Douglas M. Murphy to Melissa Pratt
3183 Greenlake Drive, $184,600, Jesse A. Davis to Delwin Fields
3253 Greenlake Drive, $172,500, Krystin F. Howell to Jarron E. and Jamie E. Southall
512 E. Kenwood Ave., $67,000, Regina Peters to Joseph Vetter
1861 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, Tina D. Neal nka Tina D. and Nicholas D. Cunningham to Bryan Greene
2088 W. Leafland Ave., $37,500, Ellis Badman to Family Lease, LLC
8 Louise Court, $59,900, Daniel A. Popis to Jeramiah Curry
1679 W. Main St., $219,900, Mary Elizabeth Nolan to Jennifer Reed and Brook Paslay
1545 E. North St., $18,250, Deutsche Bank National Trust, as indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust No. 2005-1 by Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, As attorney-in-fact to Jeffrey Mathews
810 E. Pershing Road, $430,000 (automotive shop), Karla Knott and Krista M. Kirk to ISC Enterprises, Inc.
1795 Race Drive, $129,900, Christopher L. and Sharyl L. Jewell to Justin R. and Katherine Chew
1471 N. Rattan Ave., $96,500, Tamera K. Cook to Darrell Swisher
1823 W. Riverview Ave., $78,500, Joni L. Hayes to Nathanael and Natalia Nicol
2223 Rolling Creek Drive, $27,500, Airport Plaza Joint Venture, LLC to David D. and Marcia A. Parr
41 Ronald Drive, $157,000, Daniel and Jamie Karakachos to Devon Bank and Mohammed Alkabsh
2035 E. Roosevelt Ave., $35,000, Roger K. Johnson to Raymond E. and Kendra M. Durbin
1685 W. Sunset Ave., $79,900, Sally Betscher to Leticia Gray
4735 Tanglewood Trail, $180,000, Barbara A. Ohlsen Trust to Nancy White
5611 Timberlake Drive, $170,000, Daniel L. Farrer Family Trust c/o Matthew Kirk to Selena Baltimore Ruth
2120 S. Twin Bride Road, $128,000, Del, Kelly and Delany Beiler to Brenden Lee Seiber
1805 N. 22nd St., $47,500, (commercial building), Carol M. Stafford to Jeremy Sain
Argenta
245 E. Broadway St., $99,000, Jody Oros to Martha Kim Leon
630 N. North St., $124,000, Joseph G. and Angela N. Ritchie to Justin and Ashlyn Ballard
Blue Mound
950 N. Railroad Ave., $1,513,364 (retail), North Fork Holdings, LLC to Mid-America Vending Inc.
Forsyth
768 Jacobs Way, $230,000, David J. and Christy L. Owsley to Jeff K. and Tonya M. Hoyt
730 Phillip Circle, $265,000, Glory McDonald and Lowdois Dozier to Cory A. and Hannah Bickes
450 S. Washington St., $159,900, Cory A. and Hannah Marie Bickes to Luke M. Kirby
Macon
364 W. Eckhardt St., $146,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Michael B. Olinger
Maroa
115 Montgomery Court, $24,500, Richard E. Young to Kristin Newby
305 S. Oak St., $158,500, Richard E. Young to Gregory A. Jones, Jennifer L. Wakeland and Nancy K. Zulauf
Mount Zion
3 Blakeridge Place, $285,000, Anthony B. and Sanja Caffey to Wade H. and Jennifer Collier
430 Elm St., $200,000, Douglas A. Grier to Sam C. Olson and Gabrielle Ann Sia
230 Henderson St., $270,000, Eric T. and Amanda Childress to Rodney D. and Paul L. Knackmuhs
940 State HWY 121, $170,000, Japak Investments, LLC to Robby Morse Properties, LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.