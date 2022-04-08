Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4080 Bayview Drive, $110,000, Robert and Rhonda Whicker to Colton and Janae Kramer

1227 W. Cerro Gordo St., $985,000, Madeline F. Cooper to Downstate Properties LLC

2037 Cross Roads Road, $132,000, John T. and Wanda J. Stickles to Kelly Watts

706 W. Decatur St., $7,000, Joseph W. Fenton to Kevin Joe Miller, Jr.

1810 Dipper Lane, $235,000, Joseph S. Xanders to Macon County Conservation District

4792 Dogwood Court, $162,000, Walter and Shari Moore, Jr., to Jordan C. Moore

1556 N. Edward St., $35,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to James C. Jackson

9 W. Enlow Drive, $25,000, Xerxes Properties, LLC - III to Lez Halsey Holdings, LLC

55 Fairview Place, $70,000, The Estate of Thomas P. Stowell, deceased c/o Victoria E. Stowell to Brock Austin Ethridge Swisher

747 Harper St., $25,000, William Hodgen to Andrew Leynes

1603 E. Hindsdale Ave., $101,000, Dennis Drew to Lauren R. Burns

135 E. Kenwood Ave., $27,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober

401 S. Linden Ave., $110,400, Veronika Miles to Kalli Collins

5145 Melwood Court, $25,000, Garrett and Shiowa Karsten to Jojhnathon McClanahan and Caleb Sims

1724 N. Monroe St., $10,000, Copache Tyler to William and Tonya Oldhaim

1956 E. North St., $15,000, Cheryll Sanders to Cody and Cory Smith

1056 N. Oakdale Ave., $69,000, David Lowe to Jason L. Mueller

245 N. Park Place, $157,000, Natalie Sweet as Trustee of the Natalie Sweet Trust dated Sept. 22, 1997 to Christian McQuality

625 W. Pershing Road, $5,603,175, Maple Plaza Drug Stores, LLC to PINE22 Maple LLC

2043 Ramsey Drive, $97,900, Garred R. Fellows to Alejandro Lee Buenrostro and Hannah Marie Bean

30 Ridge Lane Drive, $91,000, Sarah L. Lucas to T Brink Properties, LLC

1862 Shady Crest St., $24,300, Candace Tolly to Neidra Burries

214 S. Taylor Ave., $47,500, Eric and Jessica Robinson to Elizabeth Dawn Clark

5520 E. Twin Bridge Road, $156,000, Jennifer Lourash-Mahannah to Austin Cory and Robin McKenzie

3257 E. Wallace Ave., $35,000, Brandon A. and Carol A. Williams to John J. Keecher

17 West Drive, $50,000, Jeffrey A. and Jacquelyn D. Walker to Steve Collender

433 S. Westdale Ave., $129,900, Estate of Florence Moore, deceased c/o Peter Grosso, Executor to Dennis Johnson

1555 E. William St., $18,500, Gregory P. Giberson to Javier Angel Lara Cortinas

5275 E. William St., $53,000, Lindsay A. Baughman n/k/a Lindsay A. Dotson to Brian Clanton

420 S. 19th St., $44,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Lucas Kesterson

1655 N. 31st St., $19,000, Teresa May Webster to Charles Carter

Forsyth

126 S. Grant St., $110,000, Stacey L. Wenskunas to Kautz Properties LLC Series B

1340 W. Hickory Point Road, $1,500,000, Goldfield Group, LLC to CFT NV Developments, LLC

496 Jacobs Way, $276,500, Bradley A. and Gail Osborne to Adam and Rachel Merideth

848 Jacobs Way, $230,000, Min Qi Wang to Tyler Noethiger

306 E. Moon St., $212,329, David and Shiela Howland to Danny L. and Lura Weatherford

Macon

297 W. Hight St., $142,500, Christine C. Hill to Ronald L. and Julie S. Reynolds

Maroa

426 W. Jackson St., Andrew J. Tempel and Tina Marie Peterson to Kenneth P. and Carrie L. Russell

412 N. Locust St., $79,950, Tami Jo Matthews to Tina Brown

224 N. Walnut St., $42,000, Richard E. Young to Brittany N. Miller and Charles E. Chappell, Jr.

2035 E. Wise Road, $470,000, Steven A. and Pamela A. Westworth Living Trust dated Nov. 9, 2017 to Montana H. and Hayley A. Daniels

Mount Zion

1055 S. Wildwood Drive, $180,000, Keshia D. Newton and Jeremy F. Williams to Justin Heise and Alexis Boyd

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0