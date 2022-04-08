Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4080 Bayview Drive, $110,000, Robert and Rhonda Whicker to Colton and Janae Kramer
1227 W. Cerro Gordo St., $985,000, Madeline F. Cooper to Downstate Properties LLC
2037 Cross Roads Road, $132,000, John T. and Wanda J. Stickles to Kelly Watts
706 W. Decatur St., $7,000, Joseph W. Fenton to Kevin Joe Miller, Jr.
1810 Dipper Lane, $235,000, Joseph S. Xanders to Macon County Conservation District
4792 Dogwood Court, $162,000, Walter and Shari Moore, Jr., to Jordan C. Moore
1556 N. Edward St., $35,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to James C. Jackson
9 W. Enlow Drive, $25,000, Xerxes Properties, LLC - III to Lez Halsey Holdings, LLC
People are also reading…
55 Fairview Place, $70,000, The Estate of Thomas P. Stowell, deceased c/o Victoria E. Stowell to Brock Austin Ethridge Swisher
747 Harper St., $25,000, William Hodgen to Andrew Leynes
1603 E. Hindsdale Ave., $101,000, Dennis Drew to Lauren R. Burns
135 E. Kenwood Ave., $27,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober
401 S. Linden Ave., $110,400, Veronika Miles to Kalli Collins
5145 Melwood Court, $25,000, Garrett and Shiowa Karsten to Jojhnathon McClanahan and Caleb Sims
1724 N. Monroe St., $10,000, Copache Tyler to William and Tonya Oldhaim
1956 E. North St., $15,000, Cheryll Sanders to Cody and Cory Smith
1056 N. Oakdale Ave., $69,000, David Lowe to Jason L. Mueller
245 N. Park Place, $157,000, Natalie Sweet as Trustee of the Natalie Sweet Trust dated Sept. 22, 1997 to Christian McQuality
625 W. Pershing Road, $5,603,175, Maple Plaza Drug Stores, LLC to PINE22 Maple LLC
2043 Ramsey Drive, $97,900, Garred R. Fellows to Alejandro Lee Buenrostro and Hannah Marie Bean
30 Ridge Lane Drive, $91,000, Sarah L. Lucas to T Brink Properties, LLC
1862 Shady Crest St., $24,300, Candace Tolly to Neidra Burries
214 S. Taylor Ave., $47,500, Eric and Jessica Robinson to Elizabeth Dawn Clark
5520 E. Twin Bridge Road, $156,000, Jennifer Lourash-Mahannah to Austin Cory and Robin McKenzie
3257 E. Wallace Ave., $35,000, Brandon A. and Carol A. Williams to John J. Keecher
17 West Drive, $50,000, Jeffrey A. and Jacquelyn D. Walker to Steve Collender
433 S. Westdale Ave., $129,900, Estate of Florence Moore, deceased c/o Peter Grosso, Executor to Dennis Johnson
1555 E. William St., $18,500, Gregory P. Giberson to Javier Angel Lara Cortinas
5275 E. William St., $53,000, Lindsay A. Baughman n/k/a Lindsay A. Dotson to Brian Clanton
420 S. 19th St., $44,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Lucas Kesterson
1655 N. 31st St., $19,000, Teresa May Webster to Charles Carter
Forsyth
126 S. Grant St., $110,000, Stacey L. Wenskunas to Kautz Properties LLC Series B
1340 W. Hickory Point Road, $1,500,000, Goldfield Group, LLC to CFT NV Developments, LLC
496 Jacobs Way, $276,500, Bradley A. and Gail Osborne to Adam and Rachel Merideth
848 Jacobs Way, $230,000, Min Qi Wang to Tyler Noethiger
306 E. Moon St., $212,329, David and Shiela Howland to Danny L. and Lura Weatherford
Macon
297 W. Hight St., $142,500, Christine C. Hill to Ronald L. and Julie S. Reynolds
Maroa
426 W. Jackson St., Andrew J. Tempel and Tina Marie Peterson to Kenneth P. and Carrie L. Russell
412 N. Locust St., $79,950, Tami Jo Matthews to Tina Brown
224 N. Walnut St., $42,000, Richard E. Young to Brittany N. Miller and Charles E. Chappell, Jr.
2035 E. Wise Road, $470,000, Steven A. and Pamela A. Westworth Living Trust dated Nov. 9, 2017 to Montana H. and Hayley A. Daniels
Mount Zion
1055 S. Wildwood Drive, $180,000, Keshia D. Newton and Jeremy F. Williams to Justin Heise and Alexis Boyd
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.