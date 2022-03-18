Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

811 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $171,400, Melanie S. Wili to Cartus Financial Corporation

811 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $171,400, Cartus Financial Corporation to Peter and Jocelyn Davis

60 N. Country Club Road, 4132,900, Mark A. and Maryland G. Lowery to Kevin E. Perryman

912 N. Fairlawn Ave., $58,000, Roy Hubner to Shirley Alexander

4465 Forest Pkwy., $115,000,Estate of Vema Lahnier Ware Sheridan to Bryce A. Knittle

228 S. Glencoe Ave., $80,500, Anna K. Derbuhr to Phillip and Meredith Foor

310 S. Glencoe Ave., $99,500, Gary L. and Joni L. Puckett to Mark MacDonald

2835 Grove Court, $71,000, Zeya LLC to Samuel D. Witt

1747 W. Hunt St., $73,000, owner is Christopher Tennyson to Lucas A. Stimach

1220 E. Lawrence St., $14,000, End Poverty Now Inc. to Lizzet L. Herrera Castillo

1171 E. Logan St., $700, (Land only), City of Decatur to Tim Clarke

1255 E. Logan St., $27,200, Sharon E. Coombs to Linda S. Whitehead

3651 E. Minnie St., $112,000, Drew M. Winterbottom to Beth Elaine Carr

820 Mintler Drive, $124,900, Jennifer M. Colllier to Deborah L. Fitch

997 N. Oakland Ave., 444,000, Eddie W. and Linda K. Evans to Mary D. Booker

4295 E. Park Lane, $240,000, Monte W. and Marilyn A. Prasun to Jason and Julie Smith

116 E. Prairie Ave., $275,000, T. Brink Properties, LLC to Streckspur, LLC

2365 W. Rock Springs Road, $175,000, Donna J. Hord to Stephen K. Mixell

4 Sand Creek Place, $133,500, Leon Green to Marie Barnes

2740 E. Wallace St., $18,000, Timothy Pyles to James Cowl

15258 E. Walnut St., $21,788, Crystal Guthrie to James Bradley Guthrie

7885 W. Wood St., $94,500, Sarah Brown to Alexa E. Jones

22 7th Drive, $57,000, Oliver Dold to Roxanne Williams

1202 N. 20th St., $30,000, Mary M. Anderson to William L. Anderson

1315 S. 21st St., $59,900, Estate of Cythnia Reed c/o Jeffrey C. and Judith A. Hendricks, co-administrators to Michel Follis

6995 E. US Route 36, $52,500, Michael Combs to Laurie Burnett

Boody

5859 John St., $50,000, Harold D. Barringer to Cole Bromley

Macon

125 Cardinal Drive, $315,000, Joseph S. and Nicole D. Canaday to Cheryl L. Ray

392 W. Hight St., $12,500, Hunt Enterprises of Decatur, LLC to Kalani T. and Steffannie L. Heppe

Mount Zion

1506 Hunters View Drive, $277,286, John Beiler to Matthew and Courtany Beiler

865 Mintler Drive, $150,000, Matthew L. and Courtany Beiler to Melody Lee Allen

Oreana

209 S. View St., $129,900, Jeremy and Kirstine Tolladay to Joshua Scott Lorenz and Riley C. Donelson

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

