Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
811 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $171,400, Melanie S. Wili to Cartus Financial Corporation
811 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $171,400, Cartus Financial Corporation to Peter and Jocelyn Davis
60 N. Country Club Road, 4132,900, Mark A. and Maryland G. Lowery to Kevin E. Perryman
912 N. Fairlawn Ave., $58,000, Roy Hubner to Shirley Alexander
4465 Forest Pkwy., $115,000,Estate of Vema Lahnier Ware Sheridan to Bryce A. Knittle
228 S. Glencoe Ave., $80,500, Anna K. Derbuhr to Phillip and Meredith Foor
310 S. Glencoe Ave., $99,500, Gary L. and Joni L. Puckett to Mark MacDonald
2835 Grove Court, $71,000, Zeya LLC to Samuel D. Witt
People are also reading…
1747 W. Hunt St., $73,000, owner is Christopher Tennyson to Lucas A. Stimach
1220 E. Lawrence St., $14,000, End Poverty Now Inc. to Lizzet L. Herrera Castillo
1171 E. Logan St., $700, (Land only), City of Decatur to Tim Clarke
1255 E. Logan St., $27,200, Sharon E. Coombs to Linda S. Whitehead
3651 E. Minnie St., $112,000, Drew M. Winterbottom to Beth Elaine Carr
820 Mintler Drive, $124,900, Jennifer M. Colllier to Deborah L. Fitch
997 N. Oakland Ave., 444,000, Eddie W. and Linda K. Evans to Mary D. Booker
4295 E. Park Lane, $240,000, Monte W. and Marilyn A. Prasun to Jason and Julie Smith
116 E. Prairie Ave., $275,000, T. Brink Properties, LLC to Streckspur, LLC
2365 W. Rock Springs Road, $175,000, Donna J. Hord to Stephen K. Mixell
4 Sand Creek Place, $133,500, Leon Green to Marie Barnes
2740 E. Wallace St., $18,000, Timothy Pyles to James Cowl
15258 E. Walnut St., $21,788, Crystal Guthrie to James Bradley Guthrie
7885 W. Wood St., $94,500, Sarah Brown to Alexa E. Jones
22 7th Drive, $57,000, Oliver Dold to Roxanne Williams
1202 N. 20th St., $30,000, Mary M. Anderson to William L. Anderson
1315 S. 21st St., $59,900, Estate of Cythnia Reed c/o Jeffrey C. and Judith A. Hendricks, co-administrators to Michel Follis
6995 E. US Route 36, $52,500, Michael Combs to Laurie Burnett
Boody
5859 John St., $50,000, Harold D. Barringer to Cole Bromley
Macon
125 Cardinal Drive, $315,000, Joseph S. and Nicole D. Canaday to Cheryl L. Ray
392 W. Hight St., $12,500, Hunt Enterprises of Decatur, LLC to Kalani T. and Steffannie L. Heppe
Mount Zion
1506 Hunters View Drive, $277,286, John Beiler to Matthew and Courtany Beiler
865 Mintler Drive, $150,000, Matthew L. and Courtany Beiler to Melody Lee Allen
Oreana
209 S. View St., $129,900, Jeremy and Kirstine Tolladay to Joshua Scott Lorenz and Riley C. Donelson
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR